As every week, the Asaps report relating to the pedestrians who lost their lives on Italian roads. After the first eight days of October, in which 10 pedestrian deaths were counted, the toll reads 328 victims of the road among the weakest road users since the beginning of the year, a figure which as always must be considered partial because, the association recalls, “it does not take into account the seriously injured who very often will lose their lives in hospitals even months later”.

Unsafe metropolises

The first week of October, which saw the metropolis and in particular Milan as the main “place” of fatal accidents for pedestrians, has not changed the cards on the table regarding the region most affected by this type of accident: Lazio in fact continues to be black shirt of this special ranking, with 53 pedestrians killed since the beginning of the year, equal to a sixth of the total (30 of these in Rome alone). Lombardy, on the other hand, rises to second place with 38 victims, just one more than Campania, while Veneto and Emilia-Romagna finally place themselves at the foot of the podium with 31 deaths.

Nobody is safe

Of all the pedestrians who have lost their lives on Italian roads from the beginning of the year to today, there are a total of 214 men and 114 women: the elderly continue to be the most defenseless road users, it is no coincidence that 166 pedestrian deaths were over 65 years old, more than half of the total, but the issue of pedestrian mortality it doesn’t even spare the very youngjust think that 15 pedestrian deaths since the beginning of the year were under the age of 17.