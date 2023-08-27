Deaths, injuries, hit-and-run drivers: all data that in 2022 recorded a increase. This is what we read in the Asaps report relating to pedestrians who lost their lives on Italian roads throughout the past year: in total they occurred 17,765 pawn investments, an average of 48 every day and 2 every hour, in which 485 people died, 325 men and 160 women. We are talking about a figure up by 3% compared to 2021 and by 18.6% compared to 2020, but down by 2% compared to 2019.

The most affected places

A look at places of pedestrian investments. On the sidewalks, 30 deaths in 733 accidents were recorded, while among those who regularly walked on the edge of the roadway, there were 29 in 798 accidents. The data relating to road fatalities among those who worked on the roadway protected by a special sign is more contained: we are talking about 5 deaths in 32 accidents. What is most worrying, however, is the number of investments made on the pedestrian crossingsboth protected by traffic lights or by an agent, and unprotected but reported: we are talking about 7,995 accidents with 181 deaths, of which 166 in urban areas and 15 in extra-urban areas, equal to 37.5% of all pedestrian deaths in 2022.

It’s not always the driver’s fault

Overall investments in which the manager was the driver of the vehicle were 9,151 with 247 deaths, of which 201 in urban areas and 46 in extra-urban areas. But pedestrians are also under observation for their own erratic behavior: numbers in hand, in fact, the accidents caused by pedestrians were 3,460, with 106 deaths and over 5,000 injured. Of these, in 1,915 cases the pedestrian crossed the road irregularly, in 690 incidents the pedestrian walked in the middle of the roadway, on 481 occasions the pedestrian came out suddenly from behind a parked or stopped vehicle, and in 256 situations the pedestrian crossed at the pedestrian crossing respecting the signals with 7 deaths.

Elderly and minors in the crosshairs

Final analysis on the type of victims. There were 19 young minors who died in Italy in 2022, compared to 8 in 2021: of these, 7 were under the age of 5, while the injured under the age of 18 were 2,445, of which 471 under the age of 5. However, the data relating to the over 65: in fact, there were 287 deaths in all of last year, equal to 60% of all deceased, in practice two out of three pedestrians. And in many cases the person causing the accident does not stop to help the hit pedestrian: in fact, the data speak of 1,079 accidents road piracywith 53 dead and 1,458 injured, a sharp increase compared to the 599 claims in 2018.