Pedero #case #pending #subjects





Listen to it in IvooxYouTube or your favorite podcast app

Last week Eldiario.es revealed three cases of women who reported having suffered or witnessed episodes of harassment by the founder of Podemos Juan Carlos Monedero, one of them in 2016 and two in September 2023. Today we also know that the Complutense University of Madrid investigates it for alleged sexual harassment of a student.

We analyze the complaints, reactions and explanations of the party and other actors involved in a new feminist gathering with Ana Requenagender head of our associated environment, eldiario.es, and Silvia Nanclareswriter, cultural activist and a classic member of the 15M movement that saw Podemos.

You can see the complete program here:

We also talk to the feminist activist and disseminator Ayme Románwhich claimed to have suffered harassment in the party environments on its YouTube Furor TV channel, and we will see how the case is being instrumentalized from parties and right -wing media, and if the protocols were activated in time with time with time Vicky RosellJudge, former government delegate against gender violence from 2020 to 2023.