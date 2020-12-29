A novelty that 2021 will bring will be the “machines” used by the Jumbo-Visma. The strongest team in the peloton decided to end their stage with the Bianchi bicycle brand, and From next season it will be the Cervélo firm that will supply bikes to the Dutch. For this reason, the Van Aert and Roglic team wanted to say goodbye this year with their campaign “Continue the Ride”, in which several bicycles used by its riders throughout these years went up for auction.

The objective of the campaign, as Jumbo himself explains, is to give a new life to the bikes that have given them so much success, and also contribute to the development of cycling and young talent. The auctions, which were closed on December 27, paid off juicy benefits for the Dutch team, thanks to fans who were willing to scratch their pockets to run like their idols.

The highest price was the one that had the Bianchi Oltre XR4 2020 Nero worn by Primoz Roglic in his victories in Liege-Bastogne-Liège, or during various stages of the Tour of Spain. Its final price was 19,000 euros, record figure at auction. A little further is the 14,000 euros that were paid for the Bianchi Oltre XR4 2020 Celeste from Slovenian, used for example in the final stage of the Tour of Spain. The Bianchi Aquila TT Nero he wore in the fateful Tour de France time trial finally it cost 12,250 euros.

There was also euphoria for the Jumbo’s other flagship racer. The Bianchi Aquila TT Celeste that Wout Van Aert used in the tests against the clock of his country, the Tour (he won a stage with it in 2019) and in the World Championship in Imola, in which he was second. For her they paid a whopping 17,000 euros. Nearby was the Bianchi Oltre XR4 that Van Aert also used, this time to win at this year’s Milan-San Remo. The winner had to pay 15,000 euros for it.

Lower was the price paid for the bikes of other riders in the Dutch team. One of Kruijswijk did not exceed 7,600, Tony Martin auctioned his for 8,150 euros, George Bennett’s went for 8,000 euros, 9,500 for Tom Dumoulin or 8,550 for Dylan Groenewegen. In addition, the winners of the bids will receive the bikes accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by the manager of the Jumbo-Visma, Richard Plugge, who ensures that the frame that the winners will receive will be the original, with scratches and damages included.