“I am a proponent of involved fatherhood and its meaning,” said Louis Tavecchio. He is emeritus professor of pedagogy with a specialization in the father’s role in parenting. ,,The father supplies the seed here. But seriously pedagogically involved from a distance in the pregnancy, birth and upbringing of all these children of several mothers, who also come into the world within a very short period of time? That is almost impossible and as a starting point a dubious start.”