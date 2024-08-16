Carol de Toni (PL-SC) says she will prioritize analysis after Lira sends text to the committee in reaction to Dino’s decisions on amendments

The president of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Chamber, Caroline de Toni (PL-SC), said this Friday (Aug 16, 2024) that he will analyze the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that limits decisions made by a single minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) with “speed”.

“We cannot leave decisions that affect the entire nation and that have already been consolidated by Congress in the hands of a single Supreme Court minister”declared the deputy in a note sent to the press.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), took the PEC 8 of 2021 after the Court formed a majority in favor of Minister Flávio Dino’s decisions that limit the use of amendments by congressmen.

According to the deputy, the proposal is one of the main demands of the opposition to the government in Congress. The text was approved by the Senate on November 22, 2023. It arrived at the Chamber on December 6 of the same year and has been at a standstill since then.

If approved by the CCJ, the text will still be analyzed by a special committee.

Since Dino suspended the so-called Pix amendments on August 8, some deputies have suggested that Lira take the PEC out of the drawer. However, the proposal returned to the discussion table, in fact, after the action that limited the use of all mandatory amendments on Wednesday (August 14).

Despite taking the text out of the drawer, Lira has not yet decided whether he will put it on the agenda as soon as it is considered by the CCJ or whether he will wait for new developments from the STF based on this reaction.

The deputies have another 2 weeks of concentrated effort until the municipal elections in October, from August 26 to 28 and from September 9 to 11. After that, the Chamber should return to work only in November.