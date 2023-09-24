Pecorelli murder, the investigation restarts with new details from the sentences on Cavallini and Bellini

The investigation into the murder of Mino Pecorelli restarts, the journalist killed on 20 March 1979. According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, “in recent weeks the Rome Prosecutor’s Office has acquired on record the reasons for the last two sentences relating to the trial on the Bologna massacre of 2 August 1980”. The reason? “There are passages of interest from prosecutor Erminio Amelio, owner of the file, in which Valerio Fioravanti is mentionedformer leader of the Revolutionary Armed Nuclei, definitively condemned in 1995 together with his partner Francesca Mambro (and later with another ex-NAR, Luigi Ciavardini) as the material executor of the Bologna massacre of 2 August 1980″.

In particular, Il Fatto explains, “the Cavallini sentence dedicates an entire chapter to the Pecorelli murder, in which the judges write that “there are multiple, converging statements, even if de relato, made by people, it certainly cannot be believed that they had agreed upon them because they were all interested in telling the same falsehood (…) that Fioravanti killed Pecorelli in his guise of a hitman on behalf of others”. The Rome prosecutor’s file, reopened in 2019, is against unknown persons. Fioravanti is not under investigation: he was already accused of the Pecorelli crime in the 1980s but was acquitted in 1991 because the comrades’ statements were not verified.

So far, Il Fatto explains, “the statements reported in the two sentences have not been confirmed and Fioravanti has always maintained his non-involvement in the Pecorelli crime. He did so before the prosecutors in Rome on 15 April 1986 and also in Perugia on 8 July 1997, as a witness, in the proceedings in which, among others, the former Prime Minister, Giulio Andreotti, were accused, as as the instigator and the former extremist Massimo Carminati as the material executor, defendants who were then all fully acquitted”.

