Pecorelli murder, the sister reopens the case. The revelation

Yes reopens sensationally the case on thePecorelli murderthe journalist killed in Rome on March 20, 1979. 43 years after one of the most mysterious of recent Italian history, the sister reveals a unprecedented backstory intended to reopen the investigations on the death of his brother and beyond. “Mino – his sister Rosita reveals to Atlantis on La7 – he had sent to Pope Luciani the list of unfaithful priests. The same night he received the letter but the Dad was found lifeless. He had assured my brother that he would be busy personally of affair, therefore some suspicions came out”. Pope Luciani presumably died between 11:00 pm on September 28, 1978 and 5:00 am on September 29, nineteen days before turn 66in his private apartment, perhaps because of a myocardial infarction.

On the evening of March 20, 1979 the reporter was murdered from a hitman who fired four shots at him – one in the face and three in the back – in via Tacito in Rome, near his editorial office. THE bulletscaliber 7.65, found in its body are very particular, of the brand Gevelotvery much rare on the market (even on the clandestine one), but of the same type as those that would later be found in the arsenal of Band of Maglianafound in the basement of Ministry of Health in 1981. The journalist was collecting information in the loggia P2 (to which he turned out to be affiliated himself) and within the Arma dei Carabinieri and dei secret services Italians.

