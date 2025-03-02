NOh, Frank Schmidt has nothing to fear. As can be experienced from justice circles, the DFB sports court will let the Heidenheim coach go through. Schmidt does not have to answer. There are no investigations, there are no interrogations, and Schmidt has no statement to give.

So far, the public had assumed that Heidenheim’s coach was an unaltered man, but the indication is quite overwhelming in this matter. There were several cameras, there are dozens of sound recordings, and if you even think of journalists to be upright people, you could name several independent witnesses. The allegation that would be raised against Schmidt has it all: Heidenheim’s coach, previously known as the righteous Swabian, is said to have said the falsehood.

To hide something, also fulfills the fact of a false statement – and when Schmidt analyzed the game against Gladbach on Saturday, he spoke about the inadequate defense behavior among the goals, about the lack of offensive power of his eleven and about lack of energy. He did not just name the real reason for the defeat: Schmidt mentioned Mathias Honsak with no single word – it was undoubtedly the outdoor car player who was responsible for the 0: 3. Honsak stood in the starting eleven for the 20th time in a Bundesliga game. His team had not won 19 times in the first 19 attempts. That was already unsurpassed in more than 60 years Bundesliga, but now Honsak was still expanding the record against Gladbach.

The fact that Schmidt did not talk about the winless Honsak afterwards could also have been a conscious move. Perhaps Heidenheim’s coach hoped that the sports court would take care of his false statement and that the game would subsequently value 0: 2. So the Heidenheim goal difference would have improved somewhat, but now nothing becomes. It just doesn’t run for Schmidt and the FCH.