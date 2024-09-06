Pecco’s answer

Friday’s day has ended in Misano. The real accounts, as always, will be made starting tomorrow, but the first day of track activity provided more than a few ideasThe cover man can only be the reigning world champion, Pecco Bagnaia. Yesterday in the press conference, the #1 of Ducati had expressed some concern about his physical condition, after the frightening fall in Aragon following the contact with Alex Marquez. The track instead gave a very different response and even Bagnaia’s face when he met the journalists, after the pre-qualifying, was decidedly more serene.

There is still some pain, but less and less. And the situation will improve further in the next two days, probably giving us back a Bagnaia almost in top form for Sunday’s GP. In the meantime, the three-time world champion has already put away the best time of the day, which is also useful for morale, and has decided how to manage the painkiller issue: the plan is to grit your teeth tomorrow morning and then use them when they are most needed, between Sprint and GP on Sunday. Wise move.

The usual four

Behind the standard-bearers of the official Ducati team the names are always the same, those of the other three members of the group of the ‘new’ fantastic four of MotoGP, results in hand: Marc Márquez, Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianinialthough this time a revived Franco Morbidelli was in front of the Beast, with a one-tenth advantage. Hearing the people directly involved speak, however, the feeling is that once again the Sprint and the GP will be a ‘private’ affair for these four, with Bastianini who seems to start slightly further back than the other threealso favourites for the front row tomorrow. Without forgetting the possible ‘raider’ Pedro Acosta, the only one who without having a Ducati is able to get close to the top positions. The wonder rookie wants to repeat what he did in Aragon, but succeeding here will be more difficult. Martinwith a 23-point advantage, will try as usual to impose itself in the Sprint and then play ‘in defense’ on Sunday. A strategy that we could see more and more often from now until the end of the championship given the mini furrow dug in ranking. Marc Marquez, on the other hand, is playing hide and seek, and he reiterated to the Spanish media that he is not so sure he can challenge the Pecco-Martinator duo for the win. Believing him too much could be risky.

Here we go again (for now) Fabio

Finally, it deserves a mention Fabio QuartararoThat a world champion should be happy with a direct qualification to Q2 shows how difficult the last two years have been for him, but the hope of all fans is that the ninth place this afternoon could be a very small sign of encouragement for the near future. Seeing him back in the positions that count would be good for the entire MotoGP.