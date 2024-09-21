The challenge of the present

In the world of motorsport, too often the ‘nostalgic’ memory of the past or the spasmodic wait for future duels makes the fans themselves lose sight of the fact that they are witnessing – here and in the present – something historic. This is perhaps what we are experiencing now in MotoGP: the memories of the times of the ‘fantastic 4’ and the wait for the 2025 challenge between Bagnaia and Marquez inside the red box of Ducati is perhaps making some people forget the extreme beautyfrom a sporting point of view, of the comparison what we are witnessing now between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. Two true phenomena who are bringing the riding of the same machine – the Desmosedici GP24 – to levels close to perfection, from which they have now both become capable of extracting every last gram of performance.

Total balance

Rarely in the history of the MotoGP has one seen such a such a balanced challenge for so many racesconsidering that now – compared to the past – there are also Sprints to run. First and second, second and first: almost always in front there are them, the 1 and the 89. Even today in the Sprint race at Misano the discussion for the final success has always been limited to the two contenders, who respect each other on and off the track, and they have a blast pushing each other to the limitMartin prevailed when the lights went out, but then a lapse in concentration shortly after half the race forced him to let the local hero pass, who took home the first round.

Title Hunt

Now Bagnaia climbed back up to -4 in the standings and by winning tomorrow he would regain the top spot in the World Championship. Martin’s race pace is ‘dangerous’ for Pecco, however, and the Spaniard himself – who wants to avenge the title he lost a year ago and leave Pramac with the best of gifts – appeared very confident, announcing a challenge that – according to him – could finally see a series of overtakings and counter-overtakings and not just a ‘dry blow’ that directs the contest to one side or the other. Let’s enjoy the final sprint of a Exciting title race that will be decided on a razor’s edge: there are six and a half rounds left and the fun is on, thanks to these two inseparable rivalswill not be missing.