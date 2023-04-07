«After Rossi, Marquez and Stoner, we have to talk about the first Italian MotoGP world champion. Pecco is something incredible. An apparent anti-character, he accomplished two impossible feats: to recover 91 points in the middle of the season over his rival Fabio Quartararo and to win on an Italian bike, scoring one double on the Ducati. First Italian on an Italian motorcycle since Giacomo Agostini and MV.» So Mirco Lazzari and Marco Masetti, the two authors of the new book “Too bad Ducati power (Minerva Edizioni, 192 pages, large format) present the new volume entirely dedicated to the new world number one. And given that Lazzari has for years been considered one of the best photographers in world motorsport… Here it is explained the editorial idea of ​​this book which tells the story, indeed the epic of Francesco Bagnaia, known as “Pecco”, through spectacular images. All to reconstruct its history but – obviously – the MotoGP 2022 season. A furious comeback that started from 91 points behind, ending with a great second half of the season with four consecutive victories and seven total. Here, a book that “cements” this story is almost a duty. To Ducati, to Pecco, but also to all the enthusiasts.

In any case, the analysis and description of the “behind the scenes” with the story of little hell of a pilot’s life at this level: commitments with sponsors, various companies, daily training schedules, very harsh diets, travel around the world, promotional commitments that take precious time away from everything else. A sacrifice that this time was rewarded in the best way (the world championship), but which sometimes falls on deaf ears. Good books have a happy ending…