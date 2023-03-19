The reigning MotoGP world champion presents an NFT collection to celebrate the world title that can be purchased online, also in cryptocurrencies

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia enter the world of digital collecting by launching a limited edition of celebratory digital collectibles of the world victory that can be purchased online by fans of the new MotoGP world champion on the site ItalyNFTproject partner in collaboration with VR46 Metaverse. Owners of these memorabilia digital will be entitled to a series of benefits dedicated to them, such as the possibility of meeting the Italian champion live, receiving personalized video messages, official signed merchandising and exclusive discounts on designer products with the number 63.

The collection — A limited edition only 6,363 pieces supported by digital certificates nftnon-fungible-token, technology-based blockchain and can also be purchased online at cryptocurrencies. All digital “objects”, once purchased, will allow you to receive a special benefits which will be assigned in a completely random way characterized by five levels of increasing rarity: Uncommon, Common, Bronze, Silver And Gold. I’m sorry Bagnaia commented: “Winning the world title was a unique emotion that I want to share fully with my fans. Carrying out a project of this type is something new for me and I’m very happy to be able to discover it with the support of my fans.” , of course it will be a new opportunity to have fun together”. See also F1 | Mercedes W14: the rearward belly and the modular central wing

Nft and blockchain — The nft allow you to uniquely and securely identify a digital “object” such as a video, a photo, a GIF, a text, an audio file and more. Buying a nft, non-fungible-token, does not involve obtaining ownership of the digital object, but rather the acquisition of a right through the activation of a contract that is registered on the blockchain. Simply put, the digital object is given a non-fungible tokeni.e. a unique code entrusted to the blockchain which cannot be exchanged for another code thus guaranteeing its authenticity. There blockchain is a shared digital ledger where transactions are stored data which they cannot be altered, manipulated or deleted. It is a system designed to ensure traceability of transfers, transparency and verifiability, data visible and accessible to all. For this reason the blockchain it is considered a safe and extremely reliable system used in various fields: from banks to public administrations.