“It’s completely different from the motorcycle and it’s amazing. You fly over the water and it feels like you’ve done it very cleanly. You always have to find the right angle to be aligned with the wind to achieve more. I could feel the force G and it was a lot of fun.” Thus Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia after testing the AC40 of Emirates Team New Zealand, the holder of the America’s Cup. The MotoGP champion tested the training boat of the Kiwis in Barcelona, ​​who are preparing to defend the Cup in the Catalan city (the event in autumn 2024, but it starts from 14 to 17 September in Vilanova i La Geltrù with the first of the pre-regattas with the Ac40) invited on board by the CEO Grant Dalton, a great motorcycle enthusiast. With him for the New Zealand team the helmsman Pete Burling and the trimmer Blair Tuke, Olympic gold medalists and Gigi dall’Igna, general manager of the Ducati Lenovo Teamby Fabio Pozzo



