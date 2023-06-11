Mugello roared with the Ducati, undeniable dominance in an Italian GP dominated from start to finish by a majestic Pecco Bagnaia. The world champion did not leave even the crumbs at home and devoured all his rivals to extend his advantage at the helm of the MotoGP World Championship. Nobody coughed on the Italian, who cooked himself on the entire grill throughout the weekend and celebrated with a barbecue in front of the stands reserved for his fan club, which is growing more and more. The hot dog gobbled it up at will after setting a devastating pace that soon unhooked Jorge Martín, creditable second on the Bologna factory’s satellite motorcycle, and the rest of the pursuers, all of them members of the brand’s army of bullets . The podium was completed by Johann Zarco, the Madrid teammate at Pramac, with Luca Marini, Rossi’s brother, fourth.

With his victory, the number one equals the 14 victories of Andrea Dovizioso, recently named legend of the event, and the 23 podiums of Loris Capirossi with Ducati. The man from Turin also signed his second total number of points (37) so far this year, achieving victories on Saturday and Sunday, as he already did in the Portuguese GP to open the season. In his home garden, where the Desmosedici have captured victory on five of the last six occasions with their envied formula, only Marc Márquez with his mind games was able to briefly inconvenience the defending champions during timed qualifying on Saturday.

In the grand prix, the eight-time world champion took another disappointment and another zero, the third in six races after accumulating three absences due to injury. He still hasn’t scored on Sundays and that puts him in 18th position in the table, 116 points behind the leader. The man from Cervera, fed up with the Honda, went too wide at turn 15 and lost his beast in the dirty part of the line. He stared at her on the gravel, raising his arms and asking her why. Shaking his head, banging his fist against the fence in a rage, he made a beeline for the truck without a word with his team. There he was visited by his trusted people in the garage, the team manager, Alberto Puig, and his coach, Santi Hernández, the first. Already cold, after seeing the images, he knew how to recognize that the error was also his.

Marc started second and pushed to the maximum in that seventh lap, following in the wake of Marini, at that time third classified. His mount was the only Japanese in the midst of the Italian bullets, which placed seven motorcycles -six Ducati and Aleix Espargaró’s Aprilia, sixth- among the top 10 classifieds. Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha, tenth, was in the end the first non-European bike to cross the finish line, further frustrating Fabio Quartararo who was eleventh behind his workshop neighbor, as lost as the one from Cervera at this point of the movie.

What was a historic poker for Ducati –the first time they have achieved it, 12 years after the last one from another factory (Honda in 2011)– could have been a poker if Álex Márquez had not crashed on lap 15, when he had finally passed after a long pursuit of Marini and was in a podium position. This time the youngest of the family had no bad luck, who had just been hit in three consecutive races and with a very good mood had placed a baby on board sticker so that his rivals would take it into account. The Gresini slipped away in the second corner and there the possibility of the milestone for his brand was lost, which already placed five motorcycles in the first positions on Saturday.

Only the first and last laps had some movement before the devastating dominance of the Bologna prototypes. The face to face between Marini and Zarco, which the Frenchman won, was perhaps the most tense and exciting moment of the race, tinged with red at all times. Mugello, after all, is the Ducati test bench, where Michelle Pirro, the brand’s tester, gets fed up with studying every detail and fine-tuning the machine that everyone wants: the fastest, the most stable and the one that He has better managed to capture the technological spirit that the championship breathes today.

It is also where Bagnaia discovered a foot injury that is keeping him lame off the bike. Rolling with the street Panigale, he noticed a few pains that have not prevented his voracious control. “Pecco has one more point,” admits Martín, third in the championship with 107 points, 24 of the 131 that the leader has. The man from Madrid is one of the few alternatives that is intuited in the long run in this event. If things continue like this, once again it will be impossible to stop the Ducati, which has five riders in the top six positions of the table and has accumulated three full podium finishes in six races.

Marc Márquez: “With the slightest mistake, the bike betrays you”

He has yet to score on any Sunday this season. Three absences and three crashes leave Marc Márquez far from his only goal, to win the world championship. The Honda does not give for more. After cooling down and taking a deep breath, the eight-time world champion can’t hide his disappointment. “We are in the same as always. With the slightest mistake, the motorcycle betrays you and you fall, ”he pointed devastatedly, with bright eyes, to the DAZN microphones. “It has made me more angry because I have not done the race. My goal was to spin around, pick up the pace, ”he added. The man from Cervera focused his criticism on the dangerousness of the motorcycle: “Mir was injured on Friday and Rins on Saturday, I had a hard fall and luckily I was unharmed. All Honda riders have to take too many risks.” This week, on his favorite circuit at the German GP, ​​he will definitely be able to measure how far he can go this year.

Position Pilot team Time 1st Francesco Bagnaia ducati 41:16.863 2nd Jorge Martin ducati +1.067s 3rd Johann Zarco ducati +1.977s 4th Luca Marini ducati +4.625s 5th Brad Binder KTM +8.925s

