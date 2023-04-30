Pecco Bagnaia had a pending account with the long races on Sundays. After winning the first of the year in Portimao, he fell to the ground in Argentina and Texas, scoring two huge zeros in his standings that reminded him of the ghosts of last year, when he was about to lose the championship at the first turn. . However, the Italian made only one mistake in the entire race, when he collided with Miller at Turn 6 and had to hand him back second place per Race Direction mandate. The Italian complied obediently and without question; and he had time to overtake the two KTMs again and add his second victory of the year, four in total if his two victories in two sprints on Saturdays are added.

The race was held in two acts. The first one only lasted a few corners. Right after the start, Fabio Quartararo was optimistic and put his Yamaha into an impossible gap between the bikes of Bezzecchi and Oliveira. In his fall, he took the Portuguese ahead of him who left the circuit by ambulance with a dislocated left shoulder, pending a more complete check-up at the hospital.

The race was stopped with a red flag. Quartararo did not get off scot-free after this action as he was penalized with a long lap, which he had to repeat during the race for not completing it correctly. A Sunday to forget for the one who was champion in 2021, that he left the circuit ostensibly limping, but without fractures.

At the restart, the script that had already been seen in the sprint on Saturday and in the first start was repeated. The KTMs melted down polesitter Aleix Espargaró, who helplessly watched as the Ducati of Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín also overtook him. It remained to be seen if the race wouldn’t be too long for Binder and Miller, at twice the distance of the sprint. But as the laps went by, the lead of the orange bikes did not collapse.

On the contrary, Binder remained solid in the first position and managed to open a second lead with his pursuers, immersed in a thousand skirmishes. The commented touch between Bagnaia and Miller, another one from Miller with Martín; and several overtaking to the limit from Martín to Espargaró only benefited the South African, who had a fairly clean race ahead. Until Bagnaia put on his overalls. He regained second position and slipped into Binder’s slipstream with five laps to go. During one lap he thoroughly studied his rival, his Ducati being a continuation of the KTM, and launched the attack with four from the end, in a brilliant maneuver.

However, far from finishing the race, Binder returned to battle. He took a couple of laps to rest and in the last one he tried with all his might, setting his personal best lap, but it was impossible against an inspired Bagnaia, who, as in 2022, crossed the finish line in Jerez victorious. On the podium, he was accompanied by the KTMs of Binder and Miller, the same protagonists as in the sprint on Saturday but in a different order. While Martín and Espargaró, fourth and fifth, were left with honey on their lips to achieve a podium that in Jerez always tastes better.

Pedrosa’s Sunday



Regardless of the Grand Prix winner, the man of the weekend was Dani Pedrosa. After he retired almost five years ago, he was able to verify that the Spanish fans revere him as a MotoGP legend that he is. Since Friday he has received the love of the public but the high point of the weekend came on Sunday, before the start of the race, when the riders perform the ‘Rider Fan Parade’ around the entire circuit.

Hundreds of flags, shirts and caps with number 26 in each stand and the peak moment at the most iconic point of the track. The Nieto-Peluqui double curve where the fans make the most noise. There his name was chanted and even his own teammate, Jack Miller, raised him on his shoulders so that Pedrosa could take a well-deserved mass bath: «It has been a beastly feeling, I almost started crying, but not only because of the fans that have given me I supported a lot, also because the pilots have supported me a lot.

After sixth place in the sprint, in the feature race he was seventh and held out all the laps, despite admitting that on Sunday he had lost the spark with which he started the GP on Friday. He noticed the inactivity more than the weight of his age, 37 years old, but in addition to his good results, a good part of KTM’s success on this track was his. So he didn’t blush when they asked him at the end of the day for the grade he would get. “I would give it a very high grade. A 10 because everything has gone very well. Perhaps this year he will repeat the wild card at the Misano circuit, but it will never be as intense and satisfying an experience as the one in Jerez.