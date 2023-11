moto gp

The party explodes already on the sixth lap: rival Martin falls and Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia becomes world motorcycling champion for the second time, unleashing the joy of his fellow villagers, who gathered in front of the big screen today in Chivasso. For the occasion, the town in the Turin area painted itself red and greeted the second MotoGP title won by the home champion with hundreds of flags.



00:55