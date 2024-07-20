The ceremony

As announced for months, this afternoon at the Cathedral of Pesaro, they got married the two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and his long-time girlfriend, Domizia Castagninifashion buyer.

Many fans of the Ducati champion waited for the couple outside the Duomo to celebrate the newlyweds.

‘Pecco’ Bagnaia showed up in a grey suit, while Domizia Castagnini chose a high-necked dress with lace embroidery. The ceremony was accompanied by the songs ‘Mi fido di te’ by Jovanotti, ‘She’ by Evis Costello and ‘You rise me up’ by Josh Groban.

The guests

Many celebrities were present at the wedding, starting with the couple Valentino Rossi – Francesca Sofia Novello, continuing on for Cesare Cremonini and Giorgia Cardinalettithe high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi, Massimo Bottura and several well-known faces of the MotoGP, such as Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Gigi Dall’Igna, ‘Uccio’ Salucci. As is known, the gifts for the newlyweds will be donated to the Regina Margherita Pediatric Hospital in Turin.