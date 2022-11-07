Liberati, Masetti, Agostini, Lucchinelli, Uncini, Rossi and Bagnaia: yesterday the list of Italian world champions in the premier class of the World Championship was finally extended, in the past the 500 today MotoGP. The pilot from Chivasso born in 1997 has picked up the baton of Valentino Rossi, Pecco grew up in the myth of 46 and even moved to Pesaro to grow day by day within the academy founded by the rider from Tavullia. To this ‘yellow’ soul Bagnaia has combined the red Ducati, another myth that he had breathed since childhood when he had “heard the dry noise of the clutch of his uncle’s 996”. Pecco has thus become the standard bearer of two Italian MotoGP excellences, bringing the tricolor back to the top of the world of the two-wheel speed championship.

“The party of Bagnaia one year after the party of Rossi. The place is the same, Valencia – writes Giorgio Terruzzi in the Corriere della Sera – a relationship that works with respect for the other, without expecting or seeking emulations. And Pecco, standing on the Ducati, with the huge Valentino mural behind him, yesterday gave us a curious image of Italic continuity. We have a new king of MotoGP, bearer of a personal style, very far from that of his teacher, in many ways still indecipherable. Also different from the features that marked the long dominion of Giacomo Agostini, another master, the face suited to the podium, the covers, the euphoria of the seventies. Bagnaia wins and conquers as an anti-hero. He represents the best investment in motorcycling, looking for a new star. That he is capable of holding up the role, not said, but woe to exclude him because we are talking about a boy whose potential remains mysterious. Maybe even for him ”.

“When Valentino threw away on this track, at the last race, a World Championship that seemed to have already been won, Pecco was 9 years old and cried in front of the TV. Yesterday the Doc was waiting for him after the finish. All weekend he’d been telling him that he didn’t need to worry – we read in the columns of Republic – this time it was sweet tears. The two embraced, an exemplary moment: in the first season without his Rossi, when he seemed about to collapse, Italian motorcycling blossomed thanks to a guy who learned everything from Pesaro and doesn’t look like him at all. Shy, reserved. Kind, polite. Even in driving, so clean. Everyone loves him: it is no coincidence that the first to compliment him was his rival, Quartararo known as El Diablo, beaten at the end of a championship with crazy dynamics ”.

“The ordinance shirt with the number 1, the golden helmet, the words” world champion “the choirs that praise his name: in Valencia the ritual of celebrations is staged, in the center is Bagnaia – the opening of the report in the Turin newspaper The print – “Thanks,” just a whisper before allowing himself to be asked. How do you feel? What do you feel? Pecco replies polite and word after word tries to understand where he was, what he had really done. Finally king of MotoGP, on the Ducati, the apotheosis for an Italian. Something that only Giacomo Agostini had done half a century ago on that MV Agusta, a black and white photo, while for Bagnaia it’s all in color. Pecco, the boy from Chivasso, the one for whom after each appreciation many added an “if” or a “but”: “You’re not capable” they told him when he, sixteen, had put his nose into the World Championship, “He is not a championThey treated him with disdain just a few months ago. Now is the time for applause: «I have no pebble to take off my shoes. Many things have been said about me, but the words are forgotten while the fact of being world champion will remain in history “, he didn’t sink the blow”.