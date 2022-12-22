Just on Tuesday, the capture in Caracas of Gabriel Salinas, implicated in the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia, became known. The local police of the Chacao municipality, in the Venezuelan capital, apprehended the subject along with a companion, also wanted for homicide.

(Also read: Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci’s murderer was captured in Caracas)

This Thursday during a press conference, the Minister of the Interior and Justice of Venezuela, Remigio Ceballos, presented a video of Salinas, in which he confesses his participation in the crime. He drove the jet ski on the beach in Barú until he got to where the prosecutor was.

“I grabbed 8,000 dollars and I came to Venezuela,” said Salinas, who also assured in the video that he had ties to the criminal leaders “El Koki”, “El Vampi” and “El Wileisi”, because he was imprisoned in jails. Venezuelans for the crimes of homicide and kidnapping.

(You may be interested: He was born the son of Marcelo Pecci, the Paraguayan prosecutor who was assassinated in Cartagena)

Presumed murderer of Marcelo Pecci See also Vacchi, new accusations from the staff: "We paid in black for 10 years" Photo: National Police and Prosecutor’s Office

The person involved was arrested when he was traveling in a vehicle with another man named Carlos Gómez. Both met in Venezuelan prisons. However, he would not be involved in the prosecutor’s assassination.

Gómez recounted that the car in which they were going through Chacao on Tuesday belonged to her because they had taken Salinas’s mother to downtown Caracas.

In the video presented by the minister, Salinas comments that “While in Medellín, at a motopiruetas event, I met Francisco Correa, alias ‘El Monín’, where he told me that a hit man had to be executed, I told him that if there was money, he says yes and orders me to look for two more people”.

“In Cartagena ‘Monín’ gives us the gun with which we were going to execute the assassination” and adds, “‘El Guácala’ gets out, executes the prosecutor, gets on the motorcycle and we go, where they were waiting for us (… .) to go to Medellín by land”.

Part of the confession of Gabriel Salinas, implicated in the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci. Salinas assured that he received 8 thousand dollars as part of the payment. pic.twitter.com/AFcPvKVvdR — Ana Rodríguez Brazón (@anarodriguez_b) December 22, 2022

Minister Ceballos assured that criminal groups operated from Colombia with the approval of President Iván Duque, and that this made police coordination between the two countries difficult. He stressed that now it will be easier due to the communication between both governments.

(Also: Murder of Prosecutor Pecci: Details of Plot Revealed)

Salinas will be tried in Venezuela because he is a citizen of that country. The penalty that will be imposed is not yet known. However, the country’s Organic Code of Criminal Procedure stipulates a sentence of 25 to 30 years for the crime of assassination. The maximum sentence in Venezuela is 30 years.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

Bolivarian Armed Forces destroy illegal tracks in the border area with Brazil

Venezuela and Colombia will open the Tienditas bridge this December 15