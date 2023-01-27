PEC Zwolle is one step closer to the championship in the Kitchen Champion Division. Low-flyer TOP Oss was defeated in-house with large numbers (4-1), although the difference was only made in the last quarter. Eindhoven won the top match against Heracles Almelo (1-0) with nine men. Heracles is now 6 points behind leader PEC Zwolle.

Younes Taha put PEC Zwolle on a deserved lead after 29 minutes of play. Still, TOP Oss, eighteenth in the league, did not give in and it was Rick Dekker, who was under contract with the club from Zwolle from 2014 to 2020, scored for TOP Oss. The audience then loudly asked for Apostolos Vellios to fill in. Barely a minute after bringing in the striker, Dick Schreuder was already rewarded with a goal from him: 2-1. Five minutes later, Lennart Thy made it 3-1 with a nice bounce and closed the game. It was Thy’s fiftieth goal in Dutch football. Dean Huiberts eventually took care of the 4-1 final result.

Dean Huiberts made the 3-1. © Pro Shots / Paul Meima



Eindhoven derails, but wins

Things are not going great at Heracles Almelo in the new year. The Heracmen played a draw against Young AZ (1-1), lost in the TOTO KNVB Cup against Go Ahead Eagles (0-1) and lost the top match against PEC Zwolle (0-3) at home. It also did not run smoothly against FC Eindhoven, the number 3 in the Kitchen Champion Division. After half an hour of football, Evan Rottier got the ball in the box at his feet and Michael Brouwer had no chance with a placed shot. After that, Heracles decorated one chance after another, but goalkeeper Nigel Bertrams was never really tested. See also LIVE | UN chief to Moscow and Kiev; Russia: One Moskva crew member killed, 27 more missing All the ingredients were there to completely turn the game around. Not only goalscorer Rottier was sent off with a red card, Charles-Andreas Brym also had to get off after a nasty tackle from behind. Nevertheless, Heracles did not manage to score and Eindhoven narrows the gap with the number 2 to 5 points. PEC Zwolle is further ahead due to Heracles’ loss of points and is now well ahead of Heracles (44 points) and Eindhoven (39 points) with 50 points.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Successful return Peter Hyballa

For the first time since 2020, Peter Hyballa was back on the line as a trainer at NAC. The German trainer let Elías Omarsson make his debut. The Icelander who played for Excelsior in the past and then left for the French Nimes recently signed for a year and a half. However, it was Charles-Jesaja Herrmann who fumbled the 1-0 against the ropes after eleven minutes in the duel with Young AZ. Shortly after the break, newcomer Tom Boere earned a penalty and Odysseus Velanas did not miss the opportunity: 2-0. Loek Postma, who caused the penalty and received a yellow card for it, was sent off ten minutes later after a foul. It wasn’t exciting anymore, especially when the caught Velanas shot his second against the ropes. In the end, the game ended 5-1, with three goals for Velanas. See also ADO debut Dick Advocaat certainly does not go unnoticed: 'Better standing here than at home on the couch'

Bizarre own goal

Leroy Labylle caused a bizarre moment at the start of the FC Den Bosch match against MVV. The defender was lined up at the far post and nodded in a cross fine, but did so in his own goal. Fortunately for Labylle, MVV equalized not much later via Ruben van Bommel, but they still went to the dressing room with a backlog due to a hit by newcomer Tomas Kalinauskas. It ended well for MVV: deep in injury time, Mart Remans took care of a 3-3 final result after a 3-1 deficit.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Dick Advocaat with point to The Hague

ADO Den Haag did not get any further than a 0-0 draw at VVV-Venlo on Friday evening. In De Koel, the team from The Hague had several chances, especially after the break, but did not win for the second time in a row despite Kishna’s return. Read more here. Almere City won 0-1 against Telstar in Velsen-Zuid and, like Eindhoven, narrows the gap with Heracles (both have 39 points). With trainer Michel Kreek on the bench, Jong Ajax played a draw at Helmond Sport (1-1). Kreek replaced John Heitinga, who started working as an interim trainer for Ajax’s first team after the dismissal of trainer Alfred Schreuder. Roda JC won 1-0 against FC Dordrecht. See also Investment | Verneri Pulkkinen paid a heavy price for a bad investment: "It was a pretty quick way to destroy your own investment capital."

Dick Lawyer. © Pro Shots / Erich Snijder



The figures of the Kitchen Champion Division

View all videos about the Kitchen Champion Division, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

Standings Kitchen Champion Division





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Stand Kitchen Champion Division





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Kitchen Champion Division





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.