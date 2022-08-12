Kitchen Champion DivisionPEC Zwolle also won the second game of the season in the Kitchen Champion Division. A visit to Telstar was won 0-5. VVV-Venlo, Jong AZ, FC Eindhoven and Roda JC also recorded their second victory of the season.

PEC already had a 0-2 lead after nine minutes of play, never ran into problems in Velsen-Zuid and went out to 0-5. PEC started the competition on Sunday with a (2-1) victory over De Graafschap and is now leading on the basis of the best goal difference.

Eindhoven took a 1-0 lead against neighbor Willem II via Evan Rottier, but Daniel Crowley's 1-1 fifteen minutes before the end seemed to mean the final score. Five minutes into stoppage time, it was Pjotr ​​Kestens who nevertheless gave the Eindhoven team the victory. Newcomer Michael de Leeuw made his debut as a substitute for Willem II. ,,I'm angry," said Kevin Hofland, trainer of the Tilburgers, at ESPN. ,,On our attitude in the beginning and towards the end of the game."

De Graafschap opened the score against VVV-Venlo with a hit by Camiel Neghli. Even before half time, Thijme Verheijen scored the equalizer and a striking penalty by Sven Braken in the second half meant that the Limburgers had three points left on their visit to Doetinchem.

Roda JC was very happy with the three points against Jong Ajax. A bizarre action by Kik Pierie gave the Limburgers a penalty, which was shot in by Dylan Vente. The 1-0 turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Jong AZ opened the score after eight minutes against the ambitious Helmond Sport: Soulyman Allouch shot in the 0-1 via Helmonder Bryan Van Hove. Martijn Kaars scored the equalizer before the break with a lob. Damienus Reverson and Robin Lathouwers decided the game in the second half in favor of the visitors.

