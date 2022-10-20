The former finance minister says that society will pay for the government’s electoral measures

Former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said that the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that reformulates the spending ceiling harms the poorest.

According to him, the measure –which is still being formulated and has not been announced by the government– changes the way to correct the minimum wage and social security benefits. A report from Folha de S.Paulo showed that the correction of values ​​would not be made by inflation, but by the inflation target.

in your profile at twitter, Meirelles stated that the government’s fiscal plan Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, “plays on the backs of the population” account for the 2022 electoral measures, which will cost BRL 200 billion. Among them is the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600.

The former minister said that the purchasing power of the population will be lost with the rise in prices. “The idea of ​​the plan negotiated by the current government is to make these adjustments not based on the inflation of the previous year, but on the inflation target. If the government does not meet the target, the correction will be below inflation”declared the former minister.

The IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) should end 2022 above the target. It would be the 2nd year in a row that the BC (Central Bank) does not achieve the inflationary objective. Prices were impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Even so, Brazil’s rate from January to September is the 4th lowest among the G20 countries. Food inflation still pressures the index. The group is 7 months above the IPCA accumulated in 12 months.

According to Henrique Meirelles, the PEC would accommodate an additional R$100 billion of “expenditures created in the midst of the electoral effort that are outside the Budget”. Meanwhile, there would be “brake” in the growth of expenses linked to the minimum wage.

“The poorest population would receive less to pay for electoral measures”he wrote.