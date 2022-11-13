Constitutional amendment that cuts the spending ceiling is for “transition” and could include only the 2 items that were common promises of Lula and Bolsonaro, says Minister of the Civil House

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueiradefended this Sunday (13.Nov.2022) that the PEC fura-ceto be implemented only to ensure the payment of R$600 of Auxílio Brasil and the real increase in the minimum wage in 2023. According to him, the text should be limited to the proposals made by the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and by the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the campaign.

“The Transition PEC, as the name implies, is for TRANSITION. It must guarantee only the common points of the two applications: 600 reais of aid and a real increase in the minimum wage in 2023”said the minister in a note. “The position I will defend in Progressistas is to approve a PEC, yes, but for the transition, to guarantee stability for the first year of government.”

Read the full text of Ciro Nogueira’s note released this Sunday (13.Nov.2022):

“The Transition PEC, as the name implies, is for TRANSITION. It must guarantee only the common points of the two applications: 600 reais of aid and a real increase in the minimum wage in 2023.

“All other topics on the new government’s agenda deserve to be known first, as well as its economic policy. And then discussed with the legitimacy of the new Congress.

“All the parliamentarians who make up the base of the current government and support an economic agenda diametrically opposed to the one that was elected and is still unknown in the details, have the right to freely position themselves.

“The position I will defend in Progressistas is to approve a PEC, yes, but for the transition, to guarantee stability for the first year of government.

“The current Congress, which is leaving, cannot revoke the prerogative of the new one, which arrives legitimized by the people at the polls and has not yet taken over. You cannot endorse decisions for the next four years in the dark. The popular will must be respected.”