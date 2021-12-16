The Chamber of Deputies approved the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) of the Precatório in the second round on this Wednesday (15th), by 332 votes in favour, 141 against and one abstention.

Deputies kept the original text approved by the Senate. The PEC will be enacted by Congress this Thursday (16) in a session called by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD/MG).

The Proposal opens up a fiscal space of around R$108.4 billion in the Union Budget for 2022. This means that the government will have more of this amount to spend next year and thus get the R$54 billion needed for monthly payments of up to R$ 400 from the Auxílio Brasil program and other assistance programs for income transfers.

+ China resumes importing Brazilian beef

According to the text, the rule for calculating the spending ceiling raises the government’s spending limit by R$ 64.9 billion. In addition, it will be possible to postpone the payment of BRL 89.1 billion in court orders and pay the amount in installments until 2036.

Court orders are debts of the Union to citizens, companies and institutions that no longer have the possibility of appeal in court. Before, the government would have to set aside R$ 89.1 billion from the Budget in 2022 for the payment of these debts.

The spending ceiling limits the annual increase in federal spending to the growth in inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The ceiling was readjusted annually by the IPCA accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year. Now, with the PEC, the percentage readjustment will be equal to the IPCA accumulated between January and December of the year prior to the effectiveness of the Budget. In the case of 2022, as inflation is increasing rapidly this year, the change in the period will considerably increase spending.

The PEC also foresees that the new program will be permanent and will no longer end in December 2022 as the government planned.

