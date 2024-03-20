Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 22:18

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, asked this Wednesday, 20th, that the Evangelical Parliamentary Front supports the Lula government's agenda in Congress. The political coordinator of Palácio do Planalto met with members of the religious bench one day after announcing an agreement to vote on a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that expands the tax immunity of churches.

Padilha told leaders of the evangelical bench that the Executive wants support on the economic agenda and on social and energy transition projects, but not on issues of customs. The meeting took place in the PSD leadership room in the Chamber, one of the parties that are part of the allied base. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has faced an increase in rejection among the evangelical population, which is much more identified with the opposition, mainly in the figure of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

“It was the continuation of a dialogue that we started last year. More than once I met with the Evangelical Front. It is an important front because it brings together parliamentarians from various parties, it has a large extension within the Chamber and the Senate”, said Padilha, upon leaving the meeting.

“It was to make it clear that President Lula's agenda, dear to the government, has a very important axis, which is economic balance, to consolidate the effort to recover the health of public accounts. This effort has had a very positive impact on the country's economic recovery”, he added, at a time when the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, is trying to approve new measures to increase revenue to try to meet the goal of zeroing the fiscal deficit this year.

The president of the evangelical bench, deputy Eli Borges (PL-TO), said that the minister went to the Chamber to present the government's vision for the country and that the bench also defended its flags.

“We are not, at any time, willing to give up on these agendas. For example, we fight against abortion and defend life; we fight against the decriminalization of drugs; we fight for freedom; We fight hard against ideological indoctrination in schools,” Borges told reporters.

“There is no customs here,” declared Padilha, in a nod to evangelicals. The president of the Parliamentary Front, however, complained about government decrees and ordinances that caused controversy. One of them, published and later revoked by the Ministry of Health, dealt with guidelines on legal abortion.

The coordinator of the evangelical bench in the Senate, Carlos Viana (PL-MG), and the Minister of General Advocacy of the Union, Jorge Messias, who is evangelical, also participated in the meeting. Furthermore, the leader of the PSD in the Chamber, Antonio Brito (BA), and deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), also an evangelical, were present.

Padilha said that parliamentarians had doubts, but not disagreements regarding the text of the agreement on the PEC of the Churches. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and party leaders of the House decided to vote on the proposal next week in the plenary. To be approved, it needs the support of three-fifths of the Chamber, that is, 308 deputies, in each of two voting rounds.

The rapporteur of the matter, deputy Dr. Fernando Máximo (União Brasil-RO), and the author of the text, deputy Marcelo Crivella (Republicanos-RJ), agreed this Tuesday, 19th, with the Ministry of Finance a “medium -term” for the PEC.

According to the rapporteur, two main changes were made to meet the demands of the economic team. One of them was the removal of the possibility for religious temples to have tax benefits when purchasing goods or services necessary to generate income.

The other was the determination that only companies included in the PEC can request tax “cashback”, preventing other companies from using the CNPJ of beneficiaries to obtain advantages in rewarding taxes paid.

“They asked to change (this section) to provide more security for the IRS (…). Company that is selling construction material to orphanages, that the orphanage can get 'cashback' when renovating, but that other companies, in bad faith, cannot use this using CNPJ (of the benefited company). The orphanage will have to ask the Revenue for the 'cashback' of the tax”, explained Máximo, upon leaving the Treasury.

The PEC, already approved by a special committee in the Chamber, allows the exemption for religious temples, currently guaranteed in direct taxation, to also apply to indirect taxation, such as the purchase of cement for works in churches. In this case, the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) and the Tax on Services of Any Nature (ISSQN) would be covered.

The rapporteur once again said that the fiscal impact of the proposal on the Union's accounts, through the reduction in the IPI, would currently be around R$1 billion.

Máximo claims that this impact will be eliminated due to the approval of the tax reform. This is because, according to him, the IPI will be extinguished and the selective tax that will be created – to overtax products that are harmful to health, such as cigarettes and alcoholic beverages – will not affect churches. “The impact is so small and the benefit is so big that the revenue approved it, the government approved it,” said the deputy.

In the Senate, the topic is also being discussed. Today, the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), received government ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), as well as leaders in Congress, to discuss the issue. After the meeting, Padilha announced an agreement for the proposal to move forward.