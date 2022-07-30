





The PEC Kamikaze, approved just over two weeks ago in Congress, will give the Jair Bolsonaro government a free pass to circumvent all the fiscal and electoral barriers that historically prevent the granting of benefits in an election year. BRL 41 billion will be free to boost social programs such as Auxílio Brasil and Vale-gás, and to caress pressure groups that made up the governing base, such as taxi drivers and truck drivers, but moved away as the economic crisis took away the population’s income.

The big question that remains now is the following: what will become of the Brazilian economy until the end of the year with these extraordinary expenses? The weight of Bolsonaro’s re-election will cost dearly not only in 2022, but will also leave a fiscal bomb for the government that takes over Brazil. Experts estimate that the money injected by Palácio do Planalto next month will give a financial sigh at first, controlling expected declines in GDP during the second half of the year, but its negative effects will appear at the turn of 2023, when the aid stops. to figure in the economic dynamics.

+ Guedes: Brazil is out of sync with the world economy, we have internal dynamics

+ Datafolha poll shows Lula 18 points ahead of Bolsonaro

“In our initial simulations, we project that the package should generate a boost of around 0.2% to 0.4% in GDP and we believe that the effect should be fast, both due to the speed of payment and the beneficiaries, who are, mostly low-income families or those with budget commitments due to sharp increases in fuel prices,” said Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura Investimentos.

The tax bomb has already burst

These increases in benefits are policies that go against all the Central Bank’s actions to control the inflationary mismatch, with successive hikes in basic interest rates, currently at 13.25%. If, on the one hand, the economic manual indicates that inflation control is done with the damming of money circulating in the square, on the other hand, the government is stepping on the accelerator, promoting a package of goodies to climb the electoral polls and reach the October election on foot. equality with ex-president Lula, current leader of polls for voting intentions.

A little further on, Ricardo Balistiero, PhD in economics and coordinator of the Administration course at Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia (IMT), notes that the “fiscal bomb” has already burst and is underway in the domestic economy. And how can we identify this?

“Just look at the stock market and the dollar. When we had the dollar at R$4.80 or R$4.90, we had a perspective of perhaps, in the second half, following a fiscal control path that would stabilize the dollar at a low level and signal for the next four years some possibility of fiscal balance. From the moment that the National Congress takes a decision to include in the Constitution the disrespect for the spending ceiling, we implode any possibility of fiscal control. As international investors and even domestic investors are not stupid, they realize this much earlier”, explained Balistiero.

Problems for 2023

There is a consensus that the crisis in prices will receive a smokescreen with an expiration date to fall. The Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, the Vale-gás at full price, in addition to the aid for Truck Drivers and Taxi Drivers will end with the last deposits in December.

For January, when the reality of fiscal decompensation without counterparts and without the reallocation of budget expenditures, the government will feel the effects of the policy of increases. If the future administration – be it Bolsonaro’s reelection or a third Lula government – ​​does not move forward with structural reforms, the problems tend to deepen.

“Another important point will be the discussion on structuring reforms (administrative, tax, constitutional separation from the budget). There were no major advances in the Bolsonaro I government and the market prices that a large part of the fiscal solvency of the coming years depends on the advancement of these reforms. Therefore, expectations about these reforms should guide the interest rates of the next government”, noted Borsoi.

The role of the Center in budget management

Despite the numerous impeachment requests that were filed against Bolsonaro during his turbulent term, Centrão and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP), were the government’s guarantors. The IMT professor believes that the leading role given to Congress in budget management, especially with the Secret Budget, will be another difficult component for those who lead the Executive next year.

“The public budget is made up of mandatory spending and discretionary spending. Compulsory spending represents approximately 94% of the entire budget. 6% of the budget is left over, which are discretionary spending. A good part of these discretionary expenditures is currently in the hands of Centrão. It is the invoice that the centrão sent to the Bolsonaro government to prevent Bolsonaro from being impeached,” argued Ricardo Balistiero.

Borsoi recalls that discretionary spending is already compressed and there is little room for the government to control spending.



