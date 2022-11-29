Proposal needs 27 support to start processing in the Senate; government must approve text before recess

The senator and budget rapporteur, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), has already managed to gather 14 signatures for the PEC that removes the Brazil Aid from the spending ceiling for 4 years. The proposal was presented this Monday (Nov.28.2022) and needs the support of 27 senators to begin processing at the House’s CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship), chaired by David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).

The proposal intends to guarantee the payment of BRL 600 of Auxílio Brasil, a social program that replaced Bolsa Família, from 2023 to 2026. The text presented also removes BRL 23 billion from the investment spending ceiling, in case of excess revenue. read full of the proposal (116 KB).

The text, however, does not specify what these projects will be. The decision will be up to the Lula government, which will be able to use the amount to fulfill other campaign promises.

They are also left outexpenses with socio-environmental projects or those related to climate change” that are “funded by donations”, such as transfers from the Amazon Fund.

Castro hopes to collect signatures by Tuesday (29.Nov) and said that the text could change during the course of the CCJ.

🇧🇷It is rare for a matter to enter Congress and leave the same way it entered. Of course, we are waiting for this PEC to undergo changes until we reach a consensus“, said.

Read the updated list of senators who signed the PEC until 21:15 on Monday (28.nov):

1. Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI)

two. Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG)

3. Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN)

4. Dario Berger (PSB-SC)

5. Rogerio Carvalho (PT-SE)

6. Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN)

7. Paulo Paim (PT-RS)

8. Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES)

9. Flavio Arns (We can-PR)

10. Telmário Mota (Pros-RR)

11. Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network)

12. Humberto Costa (PT-PE)

13. Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA)

14. Carlos Favaro (PSD-MT)

Read below the main points of the text of the PEC filed this Monday in the Senate:

Auxílio Brasil (R$ 157 billion): full amount to cover the monthly R$ 600 for 21.5 million families;

children up to 6 years old (R$ 18 billion): amount to pay R$ 150 to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil with children up to 6 years old;

investments (R$ 23 billion): the nature of the projects is not yet clear and it will be up to the Lula government to decide.

BRL 105 billion free to spend

This money was within the Budget and below the ceiling to cover the monthly Auxílio Brasil of R$ 405 in 2023. Now, everything that will be spent on the benefit will be outside the ceiling.

With the maneuver, Lula will have R$ 105 billion at his disposal to spend on whatever he wants in 2023. He can use these resources to give a real increase to the minimum wage, for example, or readjust the salaries of public servants.

Investments of BRL 23 billion

The text leaves around BRL 23 billion for investments outside the ceiling. Stay out too “expenses with socio-environmental projects or related to climate change” that they are “funded by donations”such as transfers from the Amazon Fund.

Before the proposal was presented, there were disagreements about the validity of the text and the amount that would be removed from the spending ceiling to fund the Auxílio Brasil at the current level of R$ 600 in 2023, plus R$ 150 per child up to 6 years old.