Budget Rapporteur-general says that text should be presented in the next few days and talks about closing an agreement next week

The rapporteur-general for the 2023 Budget, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), said this Thursday (10.Nov.2022) that the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitutional) will need to specify what will be done with the fiscal space that would be opened in the Budget. In the idea presented by the transition of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvathe PEC takes away from the ceiling everything that was stipulated for Auxílio Brasil: R$ 105 billion.

🇧🇷When the space for R$ 105 billion opens up, then one might think ‘but the government can do whatever it wants with this R$ 105 billion. None of that. The government will specify item by item where each penny of this BRL 105 billion will be spent”, he stated.

The new government’s idea is to spend BRL 175 billion with the new BRL 600 Aid in 2023, but most of the resources (BRL 105 billion) are already in the Budget. With the proposal, these resources could go to other areas, such as the recomposition of investments, popular pharmacy and a real increase in the minimum wage, above inflation.

🇧🇷There was a good reception from all the leaders”, declared Castro.

According to him, Lula’s transition team will present the final version of the text with the breakdown of new budget expenditures by Friday (11.Nov.2022). He said he will not publicize it until he reaches an agreement with leaders in the House and Senate. This should only happen next week, after the holiday, on Wednesday (16.nov).

🇧🇷From today to tomorrow, the team will talk to me again to officially present, give me the text of the PEC, and tell me which are the items that will be exceptional, and the value of each one. So that there is no doubt, no fuss, that it could be a blank check to spend on this or whatever the government wants. There it will have to be specified clearly. So many billions for, for example, the popular pharmacy. So many billions for indigenous health…All item by item“, said.

Castro declared that the withdrawal of the budget ceiling for the Aid must be permanent. There is also the idea of ​​removing up to 2% of extraordinary revenues from the expenditure ceiling, that is, that were not previously planned in the Budget.

🇧🇷The idea is that it is permanent. That there is a pill between Brazilian society and the most needy, with the poorest. And that they can feel that there is a security and that these resources will forever be exceptional.”, declared.

The vice-president-elect and coordinator of the transition, Geraldo Alckmin, met the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Leaders of several parties in the Upper House also participated in the 1st meeting.

In it, it was decided that the PEC will go through the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Senate. According to the Power 360this will be done because the time cost is minimal, at most 1 or 2 days, but for the text to go straight to the plenary, an agreement with all the leaders of the Upper House would be necessary, which would be unlikely with several parties still supporting the government of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

🇧🇷We’re going to need to get down to the details with the party leaders, which I’ll do next week for both the Senate and the House. We will only start processing the PEC after reaching a consensus”, said Castro.