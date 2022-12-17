The Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Transition increases government spending by R$ 193.7 billion in 2023 and may take the government’s gross debt to 81.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2026, the last year of the government of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). With the extra expenses of the PEC, the debt would rise 8.1 percentage points. The calculations are from the National Treasury and were released this Friday, the 16th, in the 2nd Fiscal Forecast Report.

The Treasury used as a basis the text of the PEC approved in the Senate, which still needs to go through the House. The reference value that has been used by parliamentarians is R$ 168 billion: an expansion of the spending ceiling (which limits the growth of expenses to inflation variation) by R$ 145 billion to finance the new Bolsa Família and up to R$ $23 billion in increased spending this year, outside the fiscal rule, for investments.

The Treasury, which projects a greater impact, takes into account other exceptions to the spending ceiling included in the PEC, such as investments with resources from the PIS/Pasep funds, around R$ 24.6 billion, and with own revenues from federal institutions of education, close to R$ 1 billion.

In the reference scenario used by the Treasury, the country’s gross debt would increase from 73.7% to 79.1% in 2026. With the PEC, the debt closes this year at 73.9% and goes to 81.8% in 2026.

Surplus

Expansion of spending should delay the return of consistent surpluses in federal government accounts by at least four years, which would only happen from 2028 onwards. The report projects a surplus of 0.4% of GDP in federal government accounts in 2022 .

For the Treasury, projections for the ten-year period “illustrate” a challenging scenario in the coming years. “The proposed complementary law must be accompanied by measures to reduce expenditure or increase revenue”, pointed out the report when speaking of the need for a new fiscal framework.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.