If enacted by December 22, Lula’s proposal to pay Brazil Aid will take a maximum of 32 days

To fulfill his promises on the Brazil Aid, the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), needs the PEC to have the 2nd fastest approval of a proposed amendment to the Constitution since 1988.

If it is presented this Monday (Nov.21.2022) —which no one expects to happen— and enacted on December 22, the last day before the end-of-year recess in Congress, Lula’s proposal will take 32 days to pass.

The survey of the processing of the PECs was carried out by the Metapolitics Consultancy the request of Power360🇧🇷 Account from the date on which the proposal was filed until its publication in the GIVE as a constitutional amendment. Here’s the full (212 KB).

The ceiling-breaking PEC is Lula’s preferred way to spend up to R$ 198 billion outside the public spending limit in 2023.

There are BRL 175 billion with the total cost of the Auxílio Brasil of BRL 600 and the extra BRL 150 per beneficiary family with children up to 6 years old and up to BRL 23 billion with investments, subject to extraordinary revenues.

Lula’s team wants to approve the PEC in CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) and in the plenary of the Senate on the same day – if possible, later this week. In the Chamber, he intends to skip the commissions and attach it to a PEC ready for voting in the plenary.

Main articulator of the PEC, the senator-elect Wellington Dias (PT-PI) told the Power360 that the short time is “the big challenge” of the elected government, but, when there is an agreement with Congress, it is possible to do “okay faster🇧🇷

The draft that the vice-president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), delivered Congressional leaders take the cost of Brazil Aid off the ceiling on a permanent basis.

President of the Senate CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) wants to limit the duration of the PEC. He has already announced to colleagues the decision to avocate (call to himself) the rapporteurship of the proposal in the committee.

During his visit to COP27, the UN climate conference, Lula spoke with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), over a term of 4 years.

The political scientist and director of Metapolítica Consultoria, Jorge R. Mizael, stated that the value outside the cap should also be reduced in the negotiations. Majority blocs in Congress want to release the borehole only for 2023, he added.

If it is approved still in 2022, the speed of the processing of the PEC fura-teto will only be behind the 2nd slice of the PEC of Precatorios, published in the Official Diary of the Union 9 days after being spun off from the main text.

The PEC das Kindnesses, with which Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received authorization from Congress to spend BRL 41.25 billion outside the cap on a series of benefits less than 90 days before the 2022 elections, it took 36 days between the formal presentation and publication in the Official Diary of the Union🇧🇷

The current president is the one who has most obtained the approval of PECs since redemocratization through the enactment of the 1988 Constitution.

There were 26 constitutional amendments under his government, ahead of the 19 in the 2nd term (1999-2002) of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and 17 in the 1st term (2011-2014) of Dilma Rousseff (PT).