Peat Vapo changes its name to Neova and no longer bases its future on energy peat: “The next couple of years are a small pit for making a profit”

State peat company Vapo changes its name to Neova.

With the name change, the company wants to underline that it will move to a new kind of business and the traditional core business, energy peat production, will be significantly reduced. The company is now focusing on making peaty growing media and trying to create new business in areas such as activated carbon manufacturing and wind power.

The name change is a kind of end point for the strategy reform launched in 2018, in connection with which the company began to develop future growth areas.

“At that point, it was already clear that the use of energy peat is declining in this country. The strategy began to be thought of accordingly, ”Neova’s CEO Vesa Tempakka says.

As a result of the change in strategy, the company sold, among other things, its district heating business under the name Nevel to a French private equity investor and acquired the Dutch growing medium manufacturer BVB.

“It was natural for the company to look for a new name,” Tempakka says.

Neovan The core business is growth platforms suitable for professional and hobby use, which the company sells under the Kekkilä brand, among other things. Their raw material is peat. The growth platforms will be the company’s most important business in the next few years, and they will account for about two-thirds of the company’s turnover of less than half a billion euros.

In addition, the company wants to develop new high-value-added peat products. So far, the most promising of these is activated carbon used to purify air and water. Activated coal made from peat is a competitor to activated carbon made from coal, which is widely used in Europe. The company’s first activated carbon plant has recently been completed in Ilomantsi and is currently being commissioned.

In addition, the company wants to expand sales of wood-based fuels.

Neovan the name change coincides with a moment when the entire peat industry is in a sudden upheaval. The increase in the price of emission rights and the tightening of peat taxation have made the burning of peat significantly more expensive than before, and, for example, some of Vapo ‘s old district heating plants are now planning to break out of peat.

According to Tempaka, the downturn in peat has been uncontrollable and will hit the company’s profitability in the next few years.

“Energy peat has been a strong cash flow generator for us and has done well. The next couple of years are a small pit for making a profit. ”

Last year, the company had to write down EUR 150 million worth of peat stocks and production areas. The value of these assets in the company’s balance sheet therefore decreased.

Now Neova is designing wind farms for the old peat production areas and other lands it owns. According to the company, there are fifty potential sites, and two of them have already been made public. Together with Metsähallitus, Neova is planning 25–38 windmill parks for Pyhänn and 15 power plants for Halsua.

Although the importance of energy peat for Neova decreases, production does not stop.

According to Tempaka, sales of energy peat will account for about 15 percent of Neova’s net sales this year and will continue to decline in the coming years. About half of the fuels currently supplied by the company are peat, the rest are wood-based fuels such as wood chips and pellets.

The Group’s energy peat sales unit will continue to use Vapo’s name. Vapo was founded in 1940 to secure state fuel production.