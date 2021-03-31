Peat The government wants to significantly reduce the use of peat, the ministry proposes financial support for peat entrepreneurs

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) says that he will take the support proposals to the Board. He describes the pace of abandoning peat as “recklessly fast”.

Ministry of Employment and the Economy The working group set up by the Commission proposes a number of measures to improve the financial situation of peat entrepreneurs, as the demand for energy peat is falling sharply due to the rise in the price of allowances.

According to the government program, the energy use of peat must be at least halved by 2030.

Working group believes that the quickest and most effective way to act would be a one-time financial compensation for companies in the industry.

Alternatives to be explored would be partial compensation for energy peat stocks not sold to peat production entrepreneurs, acquisition of peat production areas for Metsähallitus, compensation for the destruction fee for peat production machinery and equipment, adjustment allowance for peat cessation entrepreneurs and retirement benefits for older entrepreneurs.

“In response to the mandate, we highlight 26 measures. There is a particular urgency to take action to improve the situation of entrepreneurs. I hope that, in further preparation, the measures will form a mutually supportive whole that will be able to meet the challenges. This, of course, requires political solutions, ”says the chairman of the working group Timo Korhonen in the bulletin.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) emphasizes that, according to the government’s program, the reduction in the energy use of peat must take place in a regionally and socially just manner and in such a way that it does not jeopardize Finland’s security of electricity and heat supply and supply.

“The working group is now proposing solutions to respond to recklessly rapid change and limit the damage to the peat industry. I will submit the proposals to the Board for consideration, ”says Minister of Economic Affairs Lintilä in the press release.