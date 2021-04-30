Peat Minister of Climate Mikkonen: Failure to anticipate a drastic change in the peat industry

According to Mikkonen, peat plants are supported by a tax solution, the emissions of which must be compensated from elsewhere.

Surroundings- and the Minister of Climate Krista Mikkonen (Green) acknowledges that the state has failed to prepare for the turmoil in the peat sector. In the future, the human impact of climate action needs to be better anticipated, he said.

Peat industry players are today demonstrated In front of the Parliament building in Helsinki.

“I fully understand that those working in the peat sector are being hit hard by the transition and the outlook for the future feels bleak. That’s why we wanted to go help, ”says Mikkonen.

“It has not been a surprise in itself that the use of peat for energy must be abandoned. It causes huge emissions. ”

Read more: On sleepless nights, a peat entrepreneur considers covering the entire neva with solar panels: No one buys burning peat from Marko Nummijärvi anymore

Peat operators handed over an urn made of peat to Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä during a demonstration in front of the Parliament House in Helsinki on Friday.­

Ended yesterday in an exceptionally long framework dispute, the government agreed on a total of 70 million euros in support, the majority of which will be directed to the sector already this year. Entrepreneurs are offered support for giving up a business and starting a new business or training. New jobs are expected in peatlands in activities related to peatland restoration.

In addition, EU subsidies are directed to district heating investments that replace peat.

Read more: Of these, the government decided in its framework debate: 70 million support for the peat sector, doubling labor migration, support for those giving up oil heating

The rapid decline in the profitability of the peat sector is due to the rise in the price of emission rights. The purpose of a pan-European emissions trading market is to limit emissions from industry and energy utilities.

Even the signs seen in today’s demonstration that peat is a renewable resource are not understood by the Minister for Climate and Environment. According to him, the background is a scientific assessment that should not be changed on political grounds.

“Even if peat is classified as renewable, which it is not, it is still covered by emissions trading and this is the case in Sweden as well,” says Mikkonen.

In Finland is an internationally ambitious climate target of carbon neutrality by 2035, but achieving it still requires a lot of concrete decisions to reduce emissions. According to Mikkonen, the expectations are for the autumn budget dispute.

In total, decisions and actions still need to be made for 11 million tonnes, compared to 53.1 million tonnes in 2019, for example. According to Mikkonen, the discussion on means continues.

How will the government be able to make decisions on large-scale climate action, given that the government has already been said to have come close to collapse in a framework dispute?

“I’m pretty sure the discussion of the means will continue. But means are being sought together in both the Kaisu climate plan and the climate and energy strategy. We are helped by the fact that we have also been committed to the climate work of the rest of society, ”Mikkonen answers.

In the frame took a step backwards in reducing the energy use of peat with a tax solution that supports the continued combustion of peat, especially in smaller power plants. According to the current policy, the government would agree in the autumn in the budget debate on raising the lower limit for tax-free small-scale use of peat for the coming years.

The decision is expected to result in additional emissions of 0.11-0.57 million tonnes.

“The use of peat is likely to continue longer in small boilers than without a tax solution,” Mikkonen predicts.

According to him, alternative emission reduction targets are being sought from the burden-sharing sector, ie more from transport, agriculture, heating or land use.