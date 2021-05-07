Peat HS compares support packages: Green transition to peat accelerated by exceptionally high support

The government decided on a grant of EUR 70 million to alleviate the plight of peat entrepreneurs. In addition, there will be subsidies from the EU’s Fair Transition Fund.

Security area is receiving exceptionally large subsidies to cushion the shock due to the rapid reduction in peat burning.

For this case, HS went through the support packages that have been granted in Finland in the mass layoffs of recent years. The comparison shows that, in terms of jobs at risk, the support package for the peat sector is becoming a record high.

In a mid-April dispute, the government decided to allocate EUR 70 million from the state budget to support the restructuring of the peat sector over the next two years. The reason is that, among other things, due to the increase in the price of emission rights, the energy consumption of peat in Finland is declining faster than forecast, so the preparation time for companies in the sector to end their business is becoming short.

The majority of the EUR 70 million will be used to facilitate the transfer of entrepreneurs to other sectors. It is estimated that some millions of euros will go to extending the tax exemption for energy peat, which will in turn slow down the decline in peat burning and thus ease the situation for companies in the sector.

In addition, the sector is receiving support from the EU’s Fair Transition Fund (JTF), which is receiving more than EUR 400 million in subsidies for Finland. When the national contribution required by the JTF is still calculated, the amount of money to be distributed is currently estimated at EUR 600-700 million. This money also supports the renewal of regional economies more generally, and it is not known how much of the amount goes to peat operators.

Alan in terms of size, the support package is extensive.

More than 500 companies operate in peat production and transportation, most of them small. Some companies also have sources of income other than peat production. According to Pellervo’s economic study, the direct employment effect of the peat industry is 1,400 person-years. Peat production is seasonal and the number of employees is highest in summer.

The peat working group set up by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy estimates that halving the use of peat nationwide will lead to a reduction of 1,250 person-years.

Of the EUR 70 million, more than EUR 50 000 is enough for each job at risk.

The amount is large if it is compared to support packages that have supported other areas or sectors in Finland that have been hit by structural change.

In the 21st century, Finland has seen numerous mass redundancies that have had significant regional implications. Additional resources from the state budget and EU funds have been directed to these so-called areas of sudden structural change.

According to a summary by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, between 2007 and 2013, 28 areas were defined as areas of sudden structural change and 17,000 people lost their jobs. A total of EUR 260 million, or about EUR 15 300 per job lost, was allocated to these areas. The amount includes national and EU subsidies.

The North Karelian Brigade’s Kontioranta garrison was abolished less than ten years ago.­

As one the yard industry, whose orders collapsed as a result of the financial crisis and which in 2010 was designated a sector of abrupt restructuring, can be considered as a benchmark for aid to the peat sector. Before the financial crisis, there were about 900 companies in the sector with around 20,000 employees.

The maritime industry received about EUR 4 million in subsidies from the state and an additional EUR 6 million from EU funds. This supported the renewal of companies in the sector.

In 2013 and 2014, the Defense Forces abolished six garrisons, which took 2,200 jobs from all over Finland. The state immediately set aside EUR 15 million, or almost EUR 7,000 per job lost, to support former garrison communities.

The subsidies granted following the collapse of the Nokia cluster can also be used as a benchmark. The number of Nokia employees in Finland has decreased by approximately 17,000 since 2008, and there will also be redundancies in its subcontractors and other companies in the cluster. Giant redundancies have been seen in, for example, Joensuu, Oulu, Salo, Tampere and the Helsinki metropolitan area. The effects have been mitigated in Finland with both national and EU subsidies.

Support has often been sought from the EU’s Globalization Adjustment Fund. According to the fund’s usage statistics, a total of approximately EUR 60 million of national and EU funds have been used in Finland since 2007 to support those laid off from the Nokia cluster. About half of this came from the Finnish state budget.

The amount comes close to the peat support package but is spread over several years and a much larger number of jobs lost: in the situations supported by the Globalization Fund, more than 10 000 people lost their jobs, ie more than EUR 5 000 per job.

Nokia Salon factories. The number of the company’s employees in Finland has decreased significantly.­

For comparison can also do in recent cases.

When Outokumpu recently decided to reduce 250 employees in the Kemi-Tornio region, the state promised to direct additional funding of EUR 1.1 million to the region. The subsidy per job is roughly estimated at EUR 4 400.

The state budget and the EU Globalization Fund will receive EUR 3.3 million for the Helsinki-Vantaa airport area, which has been silenced by the interest rate crisis. There are almost 600 jobs at risk, so the support per job is more than 5,000 euros.

When UPM decided to close the Kaipola plant in Jämsä, more than 400 people would lose their jobs. The state directs subsidies of 4.7 million euros to the region, or about 10,000 euros per job.

In comparison it should be borne in mind that the peat package is targeted differently from previous restructuring aid. This also explains its size.

Support from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (MEE) for sudden structural change and support from the EU Globalization Fund will focus on employment services in the region, retraining of those made redundant and improving the region’s overall vitality, for example through additional funding for business innovation.

The peat package, on the other hand, is aimed specifically at peat companies and entrepreneurs, for whom the package aims to provide a fresh start. There are many small companies in the peat industry that have acquired machinery and production areas. They are now threatening to lose their value, and the company may still owe them.

Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä. When UPM decided to close the plant, more than 400 people would lose their jobs.­

On average, peat companies have a debt of about one million euros. In the case of small businesses, entrepreneurs may have personally guaranteed their business loans.

In order to alleviate the situation of entrepreneurs, the peat working group suggested, among other things, that the state could buy unsold peat stocks from closing companies, redeem peat production areas through Metsähallitus and pay a scrapping fee for peat production machines. The scrapping premium eased the situation for fishermen in 2004, when fishing quotas in the Baltic Sea were reduced. In addition, the working group proposes support to enable older peat entrepreneurs to retire early.

Preparations for support measures are ongoing and will include an examination of the compatibility of the proposals with EU state aid rules.

Originally the government’s intention was to fund waiver packages for peat entrepreneurs from the EU’s JTF fund. However, it turned out that the fund rules did not allow this.

Rather, traditional JTF grants are structural restructuring grants that can support the economic renewal of the region affected by the green transition more generally and the retraining of people who lose their jobs. Therefore, the financing of the waiver packages had to be found in the state budget.

However, peat entrepreneurs and workers are also receiving support from the JTF. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s peat working group suggests that JTF money could, for example, be used to pay adaptation money to a peat entrepreneur changing industry and to support the development of new business through training and investment subsidies.

The amount of money going to these destinations is not known.