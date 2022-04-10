Salamanca, Guanajuato.- Peasants who were near the community of Las Carmelitas, near SalamancaGuanajuato, reported to 911 Emergency System, the discovery of the body of a man lying on the edge of a road, the complaint was made around 11:00 am yesterday. Emergency bodies arrived at the scene, the body was on the side of the road, apparently the man looked young, he was found with traces of violence and bullet wounds.

Minutes later elements of Public security, They maintained that the body of a young man was found near an agricultural irrigation canal, on the dirt road was the person who apparently had no movement, emergency bodies that arrived in the area confirmed that the man no longer had signs of life, and that he had also been thrown by presumed aggressors in that area.

Read more: They order preventive detention for Rubén “N”, for the murder of Eva “N”, in Irapuato, the victim orphaned two girls

Paramedics arrived at the scene and established that the person was without signs of life. Around 12:30 p.m., the Attorney General of Guanajuatothe area was cordoned off and Criminal Investigation Agents took the corresponding evidence to attach it to the investigation folder that is already open, The man appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old, no further details about his identity were revealed.