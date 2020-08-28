Media companies don’t have it easy these days. In particular, the path to digitization is difficult for many of them. Then there is the Covid-19 pandemic, which is causing a slump in sales, especially in the advertising-relevant areas. Pearson is also affected by this development. By Jörg Lang

The British group (NASDAQ: KLM) is one of the largest book publishers in the world. One focus is the education sector. In the future, the aim here is to make the teaching and learning offers available online. The British are still lagging behind. After a few profit warnings, company boss John Fallon announced his resignation in December last year. The fact that the Board of Directors has not yet named a successor and that John Fallon is still in office clearly shows the organizational deficits. But that could change now. Because Cevian joined Pearson. The activist investor tries to initiate necessary changes through mandates in the board of directors. At Pearson, the Swedes, who manage around 13 billion euros, reported a five percent share in June and then expanded this to almost nine percent. After all, around 400 million euros have now been invested here. And they should increase. “We’ve been following Pearson for years,” says Christer Gardell, co-founder of venture capital Cevian. “The company has some great businesses in attractive niches, but many of those businesses have not yet reached their full potential.” Obviously, the investment professional sees no reason why the group could not do better. The difference between potential and reality seems to be quite high. In terms of price development, this can be measured roughly as follows: The share was quoted more than 50 percent higher two years ago.