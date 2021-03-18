Pears in red wine are typical of La Rioja, although they have long been spread throughout the Spanish gastronomic territory as part of the undeniable Castilian culinary tradition. The old returns, like everything that is cyclical, revised and transformed; sometimes as a joyful vindication of what should never have left and others with a petulant and modern air that the only thing that achieves is to get the colors out of us, for that attempt to mark distance and think that everything can be improved.

We are going to prepare a version that uses the same technique that is used for the aforementioned recipe, but with different flavors and alcohol-free. We will poach the pears very slowly in a spicy syrup with citrus and cardamom and the powerful floral aroma of saffron, which will bathe the pears with an attractive golden color.

The result is pears that are perfect for dessert, but which, thanks to the spices, can be perfectly combined in a savory dish, such as toast with cottage cheese and black pepper, an arugula and endive salad with kalamata olives and fennel or even a pork tenderloin or a duck breast with mashed potato or sweet potato.

Difficulty

The one to watch that the pears do not overcook and end up blandurrias.

Ingredients

1k peeled conference pears

250 g white sugar

2 tablespoons of green cardamom grains

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

3 pieces of star anise

1 cinnamon stick

0.3 g of saffron in threads (the standard packet)

The skin of an orange

the skin of a lemon

About 2.5 liters of water (depending on the pot; enough to cover the pears)

¼ teaspoon of salt

Preparation

Peel the pears leaving the corner and submerge them in cold water with a few lemon slices to prevent them from rusting. Lightly break up the cardamom grains (I used a mortar) and add them along with the rest of the spices (except saffron) and the citrus peels to a pot. Toast over low-medium heat without stopping to move until it smells. Add 250g of white sugar and enough water to dissolve it. Grind the saffron threads with ¼ teaspoon of salt. Add the saffron, pears, and enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil and cook over low heat, covered, for approximately 45 minutes, or until the pears become tender and mellow but do not fall apart (monitor after 30 minutes of cooking). Remove the pears carefully and reduce the saffron syrup, uncovered, for 10 more minutes on high heat. Store in a jar with the syrup in which we have cooked them. They can be consumed directly, but after two days they will be better.

