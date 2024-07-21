Pearl Harbor: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Sunday 21 July 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4 Pearl Harbor will be broadcast, a 2001 film produced and directed by Michael Bay and written by Randall Wallace. The film is a sentimental story set during the Japanese attack on the Pearl Harbor base like the previous Tora! Tora! Tora!, filmed in 1970. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In 1923, two boys, Rafe McCawley and Danny Walker, play together in the back of an old biplane, pretending to be soldiers fighting the Germans in World War I. After Rafe’s father lands his biplane, Rafe and Danny climb into the plane and Rafe accidentally starts flying it, giving the boys their first experience of flying. Rafe manages to stop the plane at the end of the runway, after which Danny’s father scolds his son for wasting time with Rafe. Rafe rebels against Danny’s father and calls him “a dirty German”. However, Danny’s father reveals that he fought the Germans in World War I in the trenches of France and that he prays that no one ever has to see what he saw in the war. Eighteen years later, in January 1941, Danny and Rafe are both first lieutenants pilots under the command of Major Jimmy Doolittle. Doolittle informs Rafe that he has been accepted into the Eagle Squadron (an RAF team of volunteer American pilots during the Battle of Britain). During the check-ups that the soldiers are required to undergo, Rafe meets a nurse named Evelyn, who notices his dyslexia, but after Rafe’s pleas she decides not to take away his badge and gives him a 10/10 on his eye test. That same evening Rafe shows up at Evelyn’s with a bottle of champagne to thank her and invites her to celebrate the fact that she is “his heroine”. The two kiss on the hospital steps, and then begin dating. Later they spend an evening dancing at a disco and then take a ride around New York Harbor in a borrowed police boat. At the end of the night Rafe reluctantly reveals to Evelyn that he has been accepted into Eagle Squadron and that he will leave the next day, promising to return.

Pearl Harbor: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Pearl Harbor, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Ben AffleckRafe McCawley

Josh HartnettDanny Walker

Kate Beckinsale: Evelyn Johnson

Alec Baldwin:Jimmy Doolittle

Cuba Gooding Jr.: Doris Miller

Jon Voight: Franklin Delano Roosevelt

Colm Feore: Husband Kimmel

Mako: Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto

Jennifer Garner: Sandra

Jamie KingBetty Bayer

Catherine Kellner:Barbara

Sarah Rue: Martha

Tom Sizemore:Earl Sistern

Matthew Davis:Joe

Ewen BremnerRed Winkle

William Lee Scott: Billy Thompson

Michael Shannon: Gooz Wood

Leland OrserMajor Jackson

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa: Minoru Genda

Scott Wilson: General George Marshall

Peter Firth: Captain Mervyn S. Bennion

Dan Aykroyd: Captain Thurman

Kim Coates: Lieutenant Jack Richards

William Fichtner: Danny Walker’s father

Greg Zola:Anthony

Tomas Arana: Frank J. “Jack” Fletcher

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Pearl Harbor live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Sunday 21 July 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.