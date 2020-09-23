“Pearl ensign” Vadim Boyko, who beat up an operative at a police station in St. Petersburg, was placed under house arrest. This is reported by the united press service of the city courts, reports Interfax…

The investigation claims that Boyko on September 18 “struck one blow to the face of the operational duty officer, from which the latter experienced physical pain.” A criminal case has been initiated against the former policeman under the article “Use of violence against a representative of the authorities”, he has already been charged.

The court considered the investigator’s petition to elect Boyko a preventive measure and placed him under house arrest until November 17.

Earlier, eyewitnesses said that Boyko “knocked out the victim.” The ambulance doctors diagnosed him with a craniocerebral injury and a severe bruise of the lower jaw. A report on the attack was sent to the Investigative Committee.

Boyko received the nickname “pearl ensign” after a video appeared on the Internet in the summer of 2010 in which he, with a bracelet on his hand, similar to a pearl one, calls the participants of an unauthorized rally in St. Petersburg “ferrets” and beats one of them with a truncheon. For abuse of office, he was sentenced to 3.5 years probation with a two-year probation period.

In 2014, the former police officer received another suspended sentence for shooting in a cafe in St. Petersburg.