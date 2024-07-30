Former police officer Vadim Boyko visited the SVO and received the Order of Courage

Former police officer Vadim Boyko, who was dubbed the “Pearl Ensign”, visited the special military operation (SVO) zone and received the Order of Courage upon his return from there. This was reported in Telegram-channel, the head of the administration of the Krasnogvardeisky district of St. Petersburg, Andrei Khort, reported.

According to him, Boyko is a combat veteran and a veteran of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who volunteered for the Northern Military District.