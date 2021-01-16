The play went wrong for Roman Reigns. Last week on SmackDown, The ‘Big Dog’ forced Adam Pierce into the gauntlet match that was to define his challenger at Royal Rumble (January 30th). He and Jey Uso made him win. Very easy combat, as Pierce has been retired for many years. The movement was surprising, but everything turned this Friday. Paul Heyman was chasing the manager of the blue brand all night. First he made him sign a contract so that his lawsuit would be with a disqualification allowed only for the applicant, an “advantage”, said the champion. Then, Roman said he wanted a match with the stipulation ‘Last Man Standing’. Heyman ran to find Pierce, who delayed signing until the end of the show. It was given, but when he left, the aspirant limped away, He spoke of his long history of injuries and assured that “he had a replacement of guarantees”. Kevin Owens showed up and signed a new contract. The ‘Tribal Chief’ wanted to play with authority and lost the first battle. The war, as in TLC and in the Christmas special, will be before KO.

Owens isn’t the only one Reigns has to worry about. Nakamura He was at Royal Rumble before the trick and this week he reaffirmed that he wants the champion. He did it by beating Jey Uso in a singles match.. Another fiefdom that remains very interesting is the one that crosses Big E, Intercontinental Champion, and Apollo Crews. The former champion had a duel against Sami Zayn. He won and when he finished he took the belt from Big E, who was commenting on the fight. The tension between the two continues to grow and next week the champion will expose his belt. Meanwhile, during the transmission it was also known that Jey Uso and Cesaro will be in the Royal Rumble battle. The Swiss had a good day, having previously beaten Daniel Bryan. Further, The Miz He communicated his presence at this event on social networks hours before the show.

On the other hand, King Corbin defeated Rey Mysterio, prompting Dominick to seek revenge, but his father stopped him. As for the female roster, Natalya beat Liv Morgan, Carmella was interviewed and asked why Sasha Banks had been missing for two weeks and Bayley premiered her segment, ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’. His first guest was Bianca Belair, who ended up challenging the former champion. This accepted, but not a match. They will solve their differences in an obstacle course.