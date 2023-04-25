Of Eliana Liotta

The consumption of nuts recommended by the Italian guidelines: one 30 gram portion a couple of times a week

Such is the habit of seeing peanuts at aperitifs that they are confused with french fries. No, thea dried fruit not junk food, on the contrary, has documented benefits for the heart. Wrapped in the shell are vitamins and minerals such as potassium, zinc and magnesium. If anything, the added salt should be avoided.

Unsaturated fats The peanuts for botanists they are a legume, but from a nutritional point of view they fall into the category of walnuts and pistachios. They are also very popular because they are half made up of fats, especially unsaturated, goodincluding oleic acid, the same as extra virgin olive oil.

Perfect for sportsmen, grown in some countries to combat malnutrition, the peanuts they have a high calorie content. That not in itself a stigma for a food, when it is rich in fiber and micronutrients. The consumption of nuts recommended by the Italian guidelines is a 30-gram portion a couple of times a week, about three tablespoons of shelled peanuts (or a handful a day).

I study A recent search, on Clinical nutritionhe measured the effects of peanuts on the microbiotathe people of microbes that affect health. After six weeks of consumptionera increased the species of Ruminococcaceae, bacteria that produce butyrate, essential for the maintenance of the intestinal walls.

Down the pressure The peanuts I am source of protein (8.7 grams per serving), with an abundant amino acid, L-arginine: once in the body, it is transformed into nitric oxide, able to lower blood pressure (always if it’s unsalted peanuts).