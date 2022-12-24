When we were little nougats were limited to hard and soft, with small concessions to yolk and chocolate. Ball point, there was no more. Now the nougat universe opens up an enormous immensity of proposals. Among them, the peanut nougat. Let’s not freak out either, it is still a minority proposal – and much more affordable – that slips discreetly onto the shelves. He does it almost without making a sound, as if he knew that the almighty almonds and other nuts of the Christmas caste -read, pine nuts or pistachios- look at him out of the corner of their eyes, branding him an intruder.

They could be worse: they could call it “legume nougat”; which is what the simple peanut is, after all, even though it lives surrounded by exquisite and very expensive nuts and has more fat than chickpeas or beans. “I love the pistachio nougat from the Arrese pastry from Bilbao, so positioning myself against a peanut nougat for the mere fact of changing the nut would not make sense”, answers our colleague Lakshmi Aguirre with overwhelming reasoning.

The misfortune of being a foreigner and an allergen

What happens to almonds is Serrat, who was born in the Mediterranean and that gives a certain predominant position when talking about a product with its epicenter in Alicante and endorsed by the Jijona or Alicante Nougat Protected Geographical Indication seal. More humble, the peanut arrived in Spain from America in the time of Carlos III, which, in terms of traditional cuisine, makes it a newcomer.

Fabian Lopez, creator of turronesydulces.com and belonging to a long saga of nougat makers from Jijona, confirms that “peanut nougat has always been known here, but it is not the same as almond nougat, which is Mediterranean. That is why in our tradition we have always worked more with local raw materials, such as almonds (Marcona, above all)”. Once the distances have been marked, he recognizes that for the people of Jijón “everything that falls outside the traditional nougat we do not usually consider nougat, or we are reluctant. That there are centuries of tradition and knowledge passed from father to son!

As if that weren’t enough, on top of that, peanuts are highly allergenic. Many manufacturers that distribute it under their brand outsource production to certified workshops so as not to use the same facilities with which they manufacture almond nougat. Come on, something like the nougat in exile, a Christmas outlaw. “The paradoxical thing is that I love it because it brings back very good memories. As a child, when the Christmas campaign ended, my father always brought hard peanut nougat from the factory. He was unlabeled, vacuum packed as is. I remember a very crunchy taste, of peanut, honey and egg white. It was always done at the end of the campaign, before cleaning the machines for the next one, as a Christmas bonus for the employees. Today it could not be due to the regulations on allergens ”.

A more affordable proposal in times of crisis

Of course, just as there are people who are allergic to peanuts, there are those who are allergic to almonds. And that opens a vein of market. “Our range of peanut nougats is designed for those intolerant to almonds who are looking for an equally attractive alternative in terms of texture and flavor. In addition, this variant is usually one of the favorites of lovers of peanut flavor”, they explain to us by mail from Lidl supermarkets. This supermarket chain has up to four varieties of this nougat: soft, hard, crunchy chocolate with honey-fried peanuts, and soft with salted caramelized peanuts.

Although this is its main commercial target, the price also positions it as an affordable alternative for those pockets for whom almonds are unaffordable. A proposal that allows many homes to serve nougat for Christmas: its crunchy chocolate nougat with peanuts costs 1.29 euros for a 250-gram tablet, while the almond one comfortably exceeds four euros. Other low-price supermarket chains, such as Day% either Aldithey also incorporate them into their catalogues.

Of the big nougat brands, only the mid-range ones, such as Don Pelayo, Aitana either Dona Jimena, include this product among their proposals. The great ensigns do not even consider it; those who market themselves as ‘artisans’, either. In fact, Andreu, who does make Supreme quality artisan almond nougats -the regulations specify a minimum almond content of 60% for Alicante and 64% for Jijona-, only makes ‘Popular’ quality peanut ‘ (making the simile with almond, with 30-34% peanut). These details make it difficult to assess whether we are dealing with a product capable of reaching organoleptic heights of maximum succulence or is doomed to wander around successful references, but more modest in terms of ingredients and flavor.

From Aragon to Miami

Of course, if in Jijona they look at him as that distant and somewhat strange cousin, in Miami he is like Julio Iglesias, well they make eyes at him. This is confirmed by Ernesto del Río, head of marketing and export of The passion, a confectionery company from Zaragoza with its own business line of Christmas products. There is room for peanuts here: “We manufacture it, but almost everything goes for export, especially to Latin America and the United States. In Miami it has a large market, but it is a flavor that they are already used to because it reminds them of peanut butter. In Spain, a nougat without almonds is not nougat ”, he declares. As if that were not enough, peanuts continue to evoke the nut cocktails that are served as an aperitif in a bar for the Spanish palate, and this complicates the association of ideas with Christmas carols and nativity scenes.

Those who find it much less difficult are those who have already included peanuts as a vegetable protein option in their diet and flee from sugar like hell. Apostles of the ketogenic diet, gym crushes and greedy vegetarians swell a curious group of consumers to whom this product does not seem like peanuts with things. What’s more, they look for it. In Body Genius They make sugar-free peanut nougats and enriched with other proteins to also open up to those who do not want to live a happy holiday at the glycemic peak. “Our client does not want to give up sweets, but is looking for healthier alternatives, without a high load of carbohydrates. And if it also provides some protein, all the better”, says David Fabré, CEO of Xocolating.

His milk chocolate and peanut nougat contains caloric sweeteners, soy and nuts and comes from Barcelona. They warn that it is a seasonal product, that it is made at once and in a limited edition and that once the Christmas festivities are over, there is no stock left in their warehouses, nor are there plans to manufacture more, no matter how much their customers are infatuated. “This is how we guarantee a freshly made product with all the flavour”, concludes Fabré. Unlike other manufacturers of almond nougat, this company makes more products with peanuts “because it has more protein than other nuts.” For this reason, their products already carry the allergen declaration on the label and they can manufacture their peanut nougat with complete peace of mind in their own factories.

That times have changed, we will not be the ones to deny it, and that, since Santa Claus colonized these dates, Christmas has other flavors, either. So, let’s open our palates to new experiences, these things only happen once a year, like the Christmas Lottery, dinner with our brothers-in-law or gulping down twelve grapes at the stroke of the bell. As Lakshmi summarizes well, “Do you eat around Christmas? Well, it’s nougat. Worse sacrileges have been seen.”