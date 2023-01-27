if you eat a lot peanutsyou can experiment Gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain and bloating. Also, if you have a peanut allergy, it can cause severe symptoms like hives, shortness of breath, and anaphylactic shock.

It’s also important to note that peanuts are high in calories and fat, so eating too many can increase your risk of gaining weight and developing weight-related health problems such as heart disease and diabetes.

There are several signs that may indicate that you have eaten too many peanuts. Some of them are:

Abdominal pain or bloating: If you feel sore or bloated after eating peanuts, you probably ate too many.

Diarrhea: Peanuts can cause gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea if eaten in large amounts.

Allergy symptoms: If you have a peanut allergy, eating too many can cause severe symptoms such as hives, shortness of breath, and anaphylactic shock.

Weight gain: Peanuts are high in calories and fat, so eating too many can increase your risk of weight gain.

Fatigue: Excessive consumption of peanuts can cause fatigue due to the amount of energy required to digest them.

In general, it is recommended to consume peanuts in moderation, and especially if you have any allergies or health problems related to the consumption of peanuts, consult a doctor before consuming them.

The recommended intake of peanuts varies according to each person’s diet and needs. However, some general recommendations are as follows:

According to the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, consuming 1 to 2 ounces (28 to 56 grams) of tree nuts, including peanuts, daily is recommended as part of a healthy diet.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is recommended to consume 20 to 30 grams of nuts a day to reduce the risk of heart disease.

According to the American Heart Association, consuming 1/4 to 1/3 cup of nuts a day is recommended to reduce the risk of heart disease.

It is important to note that these recommendations are general and may vary based on individual weight, physical activity, health status, and other factors. It is advisable to consult a health professional before making significant changes in the diet.

Also, it is important to remember that peanuts are also rich in calories and fatso it’s important to control portions to avoid gaining weight.

Peanuts are a rich source of protein and healthy fats, but they can also cause some side effects in some people. Some of the more common side effects of eating peanuts include:

Allergic reactions: Peanuts are one of the most common allergy-causing foods in the United States. Symptoms of an allergic reaction may include swelling of the mouth, lips, or tongue, rash, hives, asthma, and anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening).

Alimentary intolerance: Some people may have a food intolerance to peanuts, which can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and flatulence.

Weight gain: Peanuts are high in calories and fat, so they can contribute to weight gain if eaten in large amounts.

Interference with certain drugss: Peanuts contain a substance called phytate that can interfere with the absorption of certain minerals such as iron and zinc, and can also interfere with certain medications such as warfarin.

It is important to note that these side effects They are rare and usually occur in people who have an allergy or intolerance to peanuts. However, if you experience any symptoms after eating peanuts, it is advisable to consult a doctor.