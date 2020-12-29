Peanut intake is generally considered extremely beneficial for our health. Most of us consume peanuts and products made from it. Peanut is a snack that everyone loves, from children to old men. But peanut consumption is not beneficial for everyone. Because some people are allergic to peanuts. Due to this, when they eat peanuts, they start having many health problems.

In such a situation it becomes very important to know about peanut allergy, because often its symptoms are quite common. Which is not known soon. If you are also allergic to peanuts, then you can identify it and stop using it.

We are telling you about the symptoms of peanut allergy and its side effects on our body. So that you can keep yourself and your family away from its side effects by knowing about peanut allergy in time.

What is peanut allergy

Peanut allergy comes from exposure to peanuts. Some people develop an allergic reaction by eating peanuts, others touching them, and others breathing between particles of protein present in the air.

According to experts many factors can be responsible for this and it can also have a hereditary link. If a person is allergic to peanuts, it is more likely that someone in their family also has peanut allergy.

What are the symptoms and effects of peanut allergy

Anaphylaxis is one of the most common causes of peanut allergy, which can affect many parts of the body simultaneously. If you have an allergy or asthma, a family history of anaphylaxis, or if you have had it before, you may be at greater risk.

These can be signs of peanut allergy attack

Swelling of the throat which makes it difficult to breathe

May have dizziness or fainting problems

There is a large drop in blood pressure.

Rapid increase in pulse rate

Respiratory tract closure

What could be the problems

Sore throat

Shortness of breath or wheezing

Skin reactions such as hives, rashes or redness

Tingling or itching in the mouth or throat

Diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps or vomiting

running nose

What to do

The best way to prevent the risk of peanut allergy is to avoid peanuts. Avoiding means not eating them. It also means not to eat any foods that contain peanuts as ingredients. The best way to ensure this is to read the labels on the foods.

If you notice severe symptoms of allergies, such as swelling in the mouth or throat or trouble breathing, use an epinephrine auto-injector immediately. Also, please consult your doctor. Consulting your doctor is always a better option in case of any kind of problem.

what not to do