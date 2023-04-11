On April 11, peals from the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano are heard in Kamchatka.

At the disposal of “Izvestia” were shots of the moment of the volcanic eruption, which is accompanied by a roar. In the video, filmed in one of the settlements of the region, strong peals are heard.

The Shiveluch volcano became active on the night of April 11, after which ashfalls began in the nearest settlements. The volcano was assigned a red aviation hazard code. Despite the fact that seismologists were expecting an eruption and were actively preparing for a year, this event is fraught with great risk. The threat is, in particular, the high content of ash in the air, as well as the flow of mud and volcanic rocks.

On the same day, the Kamchatka branch of the federal research center “Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences” showed the consequences of the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano. The presented frames show that roads, buildings and cars were covered with a thick layer of ash. In addition, despite the early time, it is dark outside due to dense black clouds.

Representatives of emergency services went to the Ust-Kamchatsky region to provide assistance to the population. They will deliver 7,000 disposable respiratory masks and will help those who were on the road at the time the ashfall began. Currently, hotlines are working for local residents, through which you can get the necessary information.

As a result of the volcanic eruption, the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky region was covered by the strongest ashfall in the last 60 years. The ash layer is about 8.5 cm, while volcanic activity continues.

It is noted that there is a possibility of ashfall in the Milkovsky, Tigilsky, Yelizovsky, Bystrinsky districts and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – the ash cloud extends 500 km northwest of the eruption site and continues to spread. To assess the further behavior of the volcano, specialists need to examine the Shiveluch dome, however, video surveillance is difficult due to bad weather.