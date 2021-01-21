As well as the fans, the production of Peaky blinders prepares for the sixth and final season. However, this will not be the end for the most beloved gangster family on the small screen: the story will continue through a movie, such as The Road with Breaking Bad.

As recalled, Tommy Shelby’s political career was followed by Oswald Mosley and his radical vision of the future of Great Britain. Now, the family is in a critical situation, after being rounded up by the fascists. “We have left seeds to collect in what is to come,” said showrunner Steven Knight.

With this in mind, fans wonder which character could star in the movie tasked with closing all the questions on the show. However, Knight had already expressed an interest in maintaining the role of Cillian Murphy in a seventh season; a plan that was ruled out by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus changed our plans, but I can say that my plan from the beginning was to finish Peaky Blinders with a movie. That is what is going to happen ”, were his words to Deadline.

The sixth season of Peaky blinders began its production in January 2021. For this reason, its followers expect its premiere in late 2021 or early 2022. It is one of the most important appointments for series lovers.

What is Peaky Blinders about?

After the First World War, a family of gangsters based in Birmingham runs a horse-riding establishment. The activities of the ambitious gang boss draw the attention of Chief Inspector Chester Campbell, a Royal Irish Police detective who is sent from Belfast to clean up the city and take down the gang.