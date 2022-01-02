The BBC kicked off 2022 by releasing a new trailer for the season 6 of the acclaimed television series Peaky Blinders.

The crime drama stars Cillian Murphy as the title character Thomas “Tommy” Shelby, joined by a cast that includes Paul Anderson as Tommy’s older brother Arthur Shelby and the late Helen McRory as Tommy’s aunt Elizabeth “Polly. “Shelby.

There are many well-known actors appearing over the course of the first five seasons, namely Sam Neill, Charlotte Riley, Annabelle Wallis, Adrien Brody, Sam Claflin, Aidan Gillen, Anya-Taylor Joy and Tom Hardy, to name a few.

Created by British screenwriter Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is set in Birmingham, England, after the First World War and follows the exploits of the infamous Shelby family led by the ferocious Tommy Shelby.

The series is loosely based on a real urban street gang of the same name that was active in the city from the late 19th century to the early 1900s. Peaky Blinders was first presented in 2013 and got the critical acclaim. Following the end of season 5 in 2019, the series was renewed for one sixth and final season And a feature film, which will conclude the story.

Now, a new official trailer for the latest season of Peaky Blinders was released by the BBC. The trailer, which you can find at the top of the article, shows the returns of the aforementioned Anya-Taylor Joy and Tom Hardy.

Production of the sixth season was halted for several months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with filming that only started in January 2021. Furthermore, the tragic death of Helen McRory in April after a long battle with cancer added more uncertainty about the fate of the series. To conclude, we remind you that season 6 of Peaky Blinders dshould debut in early 2022.