The last episode of the sixth season of “peaky blinders” was broadcast today on the BBC. With this, the series closes its passage through the small screen; however, the creator of the story has already confirmed that the plot will end with the making of a movie, where we will once again see the gangster story whose main character is Tommy Shelby.

Although Latin America will only be able to see the new episodes on June 10, 2022 through Netflixthe production of the series has already issued a thank you through their social networks to all the fans who have accompanied the story during the six installments.

YOU CAN SEE: Peaky blinders: memes and reactions for the premiere of season 6

Peaky Blinders 6 has actor Cillian Murphy as the lead again. Photo: Netflix

Official message from “Peaky blinders”

Through its Twitter account, the series posted an image of Tommy Shelby’s trademark beret, accompanying it with the following words: “Thanks for watching #PeakyBlinders. Thank you to all the amazing fans who have been a part of the journey over the last ten years. We couldn’t have done it without your support. Now we rest the Peaky Blinders.”

Thank you message from “Peaky blinders”. Photo: Twitter

What will “Peaky Blinders 6” be about?

As exposed in the trailers, the sixth season of the series will have as its premise to explain the fate of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) after he became mentally unstable due to the war and the sudden death of his new wife.

Who’s Who in “Peaky Blinders” Season 6?